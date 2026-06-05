Sai Silk Kalamandir Expands in Bengaluru with 83rd Store at R.R. Nagar

Bengaluru , June 5 : Sai Silk Kalamandir Limited, India’s ethnic wear retailer, has launched its 83rd store in R.R. Nagar , Bengaluru . Designed as a complete family store , this new outlet is set to become a one-stop shopping destination, offering a diverse range of fashion apparel for women, men, and children. Limited, India’s ethnic wear retailer, has launched itsin R.R.. Designed as a complete family, this new outlet is set to become a one-stop shopping destination, offering a diverse range of fashion apparel for women, men, and children. The new store is located at Channasandra Main Road, 5th Stage, R.R. Nagar, near Nandhana Restaurant.

The store was inaugurated by Kannada film star Ashika Ranganath in the presence of esteemed customers, well-wishers, and members of the SSKL family in a grand function.

Under the able leadership of its Founder and Managing Director, Shri Prasad Chalavadi, Kalamandir has successfully completed a 20-year retail journey in South India, built on a foundation of premium quality, an unparalleled collection, and customer-friendly pricing. The brand-new showroom in R.R. Nagar brings together an exclusive collection under one roof, featuring a vibrant range of silk sarees, fancy sarees, readymades, and men’s and children’s wear perfect for weddings, festivals, and everyday wear.

Conceived as an all-encompassing family fashion hub, the store seamlessly blends traditional elegance with contemporary styles to offer customers a refreshed and elevated shopping experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Durga Rao Chalavadi, Director of Sai Silks Kalamandir Limited, said: