Miss Grass Launches Faces of Cannabis to Dismantle Harmful Stereotypes of the Cannabis Community

New York, NY, November 30, 2023 — Miss Grass, a leading women-owned cannabis brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of their groundbreaking advocacy campaign, “Faces of Cannabis,” in partnership with purpose-driven cannabis dispensary Union Square Travel Agency (USQTA).

Debuting with a two-week pop-up gallery at USQTA’s former location, the campaign confronts the stereotypes caused by over 90 years of racially-fueled propaganda and media bias that continue causing real harm to cannabis consumers—particularly Black and Brown communities who bear the disproportionate burdens of the War on Drugs (Cummings, Ramirez, 2022).

Through a diverse array of portraiture and compelling narratives from New York cannabis consumers, “Faces of Cannabis” provides a platform for the wider community to advocate for normalization and share their personal experiences with the plant.

Gallery visitors can add their own face to the mission by stepping into the onsite portrait studio. Nationwide, people can join the cause by sharing their face and story on social with #facesof????.