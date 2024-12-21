MoS, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Launches Khalsa EV’s New Line Of Battery-Operated Vehicles At The 21st EV Expo

New Delhi, December 21, 2024: Khalsa E-Vehicles Pvt. Ltd, Muzaffarnagar-based India’s leading manufacturer of commercial electric vehicles, today launched its new line of battery-operated three-wheelers in the presence of Shri Ajay Tamta, MoS, Road Transport and Highways at the 21st EV Expo being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Khalsa EV inaugurated its latest three-wheeler model L5, named ‘Luka’, which is powered by high-speed Lithium-ion battery with a range of 200 km, the first in its class in India. The model would be available in both passenger and cargo versions. It boasts a best-in-class 11.77KW battery, peak torque of 40NM, top speed of 44kmph, and an advanced IPM motor. Luka can be quickly charged in 4-5 hours and is also laced with an automatic gearbox.

Commenting on the launch, Shri Tamta said, “India is on the cusp of a green mobility revolution. The Indian electric vehicles market potential is of Rs 20 lakh crore by 2030, creating five crore jobs across the entire EV ecosystem. Electric vehicles are not just a mode of transport; they represent our commitment to a sustainable and self-reliant future. By adopting clean energy solutions, we are reducing our dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing energy security, and paving the way for an eco-friendly India. Together, let us drive towards a cleaner, greener tomorrow.” Commenting on the latest range of products, Shivam Narang, Managing Director, Khalsa E-Vehicles Pvt. Ltd said, “It is a matter of great pride for us that Shri. Tamta Ji today inaugurated our new line of three wheelers. Our focus is aligned with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP) that aims to achieve national fuel security by promoting hybrid and electric vehicles in the country. Keeping in line with this mission, we have launched our new range of three-wheelers that will help us to achieve national fuel security. “The increasing pollution levels in our environment demand urgent action. Transitioning to eco-friendly solutions, such as electric vehicles (EVs), is no longer optional, it is the necessity. At Khalsa, our vision is to develop products that not only meet the needs of today but also contribute to a cleaner and healthier planet. In line with this commitment, we are excited to announce the launch of our new eco-friendly product line. These innovations are designed to reduce environmental impact while enhancing sustainability, said Satyam Narang, CEO, Khalsa E-Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. “Additionally, we are expanding our production capacity to meet the growing demand for green solutions, reinforcing our dedication to driving positive environmental change”, added Shivam.

Khalsa EV has ICAT Certifications in L3 e3w with 3 years battery warranty and GARC for L5 for passenger versions in Lithium-ion smart batteries with 5 years warranty. The target market of Khalsa ev includes urban commuters, gig economy drivers, small businesses, and those seeking affordable, sustainable transport.

Khalsa E-Vehicles Pvt. Ltd:

Khalsa E-vehicles Pvt Ltd is one of India’s fast-growing e-rickshaw and e-cart manufacturers. Based in Muzaffarnagar, UP, Khalsa EV has electric vehicles for the last 10 years and has footprints in 18 states. With a network of 200 plus dealers, Khalsa EV has seven warehouses in Bihar, Assam, Punjab, MP, Delhi and Maharashtra to provide better productivity and services to customers.