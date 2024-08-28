Mosaics Fine Art Festival Receives $24,000 Grant

Missouri Arts Council awards significant funding to support the nonprofit’s upcoming event.

(St. Charles, Mo., Aug. 28, 2024) Mosaics Fine Art Festival recently received a $24,381 grant with public support from the Missouri Arts Council (MAC), a state agency which supports the arts that strengthen the cultural, educational, and economic vitality of Missouri. This is the second consecutive year the festival has received nearly $25,000 from MAC.

The grant will fund the festival’s 29th annual event, scheduled for Sept. 13 through 15. The three-day festival will showcase over 100 juried artists from 15 states who will exhibit artwork available for purchase. The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, taking place along several blocks of North Main St. in Historic St. Charles, Mo. where more than 30 restaurants and over 75 shops are located.

MAC provides funding to nonprofit organizations through grants that support quality arts programming throughout the state. The grant application scoring criteria is based on a project’s artistic quality, community involvement, and management ability. To support a full creative life for all, MAC commits to championing policies and practices of cultural equity that empower a diverse, inclusive, equitable, and accessible state.

Denise Wulff, president of Mosaics Fine Art Festival, expressed gratitude for the grant, stating, “This support allows us to create a comprehensive festival experience for all ages. We deeply appreciate the Missouri Arts Council’s commitment to an event that has been integral to the St. Charles community for nearly three decades.”

The Mosaics Fine Art Festival is a nonprofit organization that showcases local and regional artists while educating the community’s children and adults in how art can enhance their lives. The festival features a wide array of artwork produced by a mix of emerging, mid-career and established artists in all media. For more information, call (314) 406-2067 or visit Mosaics Fine Art Festival.