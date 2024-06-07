Mr. Aman Sarin, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Anant Raj Limited

We welcome the RBIs move to keep the repo rate unchanged. For the eighth consecutive time the RBI has decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. The RBI‘s decision to maintain the status quo on the policy rate is driven by inflation, which remains at a comfortable level of 4%. This will keep the Liquidity and the Cost of Borrowings at static level, thus, helps to keep the cost under control. Real estate Sector will benefit due to static cost of borrowings and price stability and will result in better Profitability in long run from ongoing Projects.