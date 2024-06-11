MSI laptops set to celebrate 20 years with massive discounts & retail expansion with Croma

Mumbai, June 11th 2024: MSI, a world leader in the world of gaming solutions and laptops, is all set to commemorate a remarkable 20-year journey of pushing boundaries and redefining the portable computing experiences on 21st and 22nd June 2024. Rising to prominence as the leader in gaming laptops, MSI has navigated challenges with precision consistently delivering cutting-edge technology and unrivaled performance, captivating gaming enthusiasts worldwide. Expanding its offerings beyond gaming, MSI also ventured into Creator and B&P series, catering to the needs of consumers and solidifying its position as a leader in the premium laptop market. To mark this significant milestone, MSI is hosting an extraordinary event in Mumbai, providing an immersive experience that highlights the brand’s illustrious history, groundbreaking products, and steadfast commitment to excellence in portable computing.

MSI’s legacy in the laptop industry is defined by groundbreaking innovations from 2004. Starting with the world’s first overclockable gaming laptop in 2007, MSI overcame the 2009 financial crisis by refocusing on high-end gaming laptops. They introduced landmark products like the thin and light gaming laptop in 2013 and the backpack VR PC in 2016. In recent years, they continued to lead with the first Mini LED laptop in 2020 and a gaming handheld ‘Claw’ on the Intel platform in 2024. Looking forward, MSI aims to blend luxury aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and exciting partnerships to cater to their audience.

The event promises to be a thrilling experience for attendees, featuring a series of engaging zones that highlight MSI’s technological prowess and passion for gaming, creativity, and productivity on the go. From a history wall and product showcase to hands-on gaming sessions with the latest titles like Need for Speed™️ Unbound, TEKKEN 8, DOOM Eternal, Cyberpunk 2077, and Call of Duty®️: Modern Warfare®️, the event will offer a comprehensive look into MSI’s past, present, and future in the world of laptops. One of the highlights will be the engineering room, where attendees can explore the intricate details of MSI’s laptops, including the premium materials used in their construction and the advanced cooling systems that ensure optimal performance. Attendees will also be able to witness AI-powered laptop demonstrations and engage with MSI’s latest lineup of Creator B&P series of laptops, which leverage AI technology to deliver unprecedented performance and functionality.

This event extends an open invitation to all, providing an opportunity for attendees to immerse themselves in MSI’s innovations firsthand.

Furthermore, MSI’s commitment to customer satisfaction will be showcased through a dedicated sales area, where attendees can purchase their dream gaming or creative laptop, and a goodie collection booth, where exclusive merchandise and special anniversary gifts will be available.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Mr. Bruce Lin, Regional Marketing Manager for MSI said ” Our 20th Anniversary celebration embodies MSI’s commitment to innovation and our relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional computing experiences. It promises a showcase of MSI’s technological expertise and passion for gaming, creativity, and productivity through a range of engaging activities, from exploring our captivating history wall to experiencing hands-on gaming sessions with the products and witnessing interactive AI demonstrations. This event will serve both as a tribute to our esteemed heritage and a glimpse into our future aspirations.”

To further add to the celebrations, MSI is rolling out a series of exclusive promotions and offers. These include discounts of up to 40% on select gaming and high-end laptops, making high end technology more accessible to enthusiasts and professionals alike. Attendees of the event in Mumbai will have the chance to participate in exciting activities, win special giveaways, and gain early access to limited-edition products. Additionally, MSI is introducing bundle deals that include peripherals and accessories at attractive prices, ensuring a comprehensive and enhanced user experience.

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, MSI is significantly expanding its retail footprint through a strategic partnership with Croma, one of India’s leading electronics retailers. This collaboration will be demonstrated across 35 key Croma branches in markets such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Hyderabad. By increasing its physical presence, MSI aims to provide customers with an enhanced, hands-on experience of its hi-tech products, from gaming laptops and creator series to the latest AI-powered devices.

Additionally, as part of this celebration, MSI will also offer a Microsoft Office Bundle across key SKU’s to further enrich the customer experience at Croma stores across the country.

Currently having 30 laptop experience centres across eminent markets like Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, and Pune, MSI intends to increase this number to 50 stores by the end of 2024. This plan assures to provide increased accessibility and prominence across India, further increasing consumer reach and brand recognition.

Join MSI on this remarkable journey and be a part of the celebration that honors the past while embracing the future of laptop and notebook technology on 21st June 2024 from 6:00 pm to 10:30 pm and on 22nd June 2024 from 11:00 am to 10:30 pm at Upper Ground Floor, Infiniti Mall Malad, Mindspace, Malad West, Mumbai.