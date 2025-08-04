Money Expo Chile 2025 – LATAM’s Financial Revolution Expands to Santiago

Money Expo Expands in LATAM with the Launch of Its First-Ever Edition in Chile.

August 4, 2025|Santiago, Chile – The renowned Money Expo brand continues its remarkable expansion across Latin America with the announcement of its 1st edition in Chile, set to take place on August 27-28, 2025, at the prestigious Espacio Riesco, Chile.

Join 3,000+ professionals, engage with 30+ top exhibitors, and hear from 30+ industry leaders at Money Expo Chile — bringing together traders, investors, brokers, fintech innovators, and financial institutions from across LATAM and beyond.

With rising interest in financial education and fintech across Latin America, expanding into Chile is a strategic step for Money Expo’s regional growth. Chile’s evolving market offers access to a new segment of finance professionals. This move strengthens LATAM’s financial network and supports Money Expo’s vision of fostering cross-market collaboration.

Following the tremendous success of Money Expo Mexico (3rd Edition) and Money Expo Colombia (2nd Edition), this new addition in Chile marks another milestone in establishing a robust platform for the finance and investment ecosystem across LATAM. This strategic move not only reflects the region’s growing interest in financial innovation but also underscores Money Expo’s commitment to empowering local and international professionals with the right knowledge, tools, and networking opportunities.

With Chile emerging as a promising financial and fintech hub in South America, Money Expo Chile 2025 aims to bring together traders, investors, IBs, brokers, fintech providers, financial institutions, and service providers under one roof. Over two power-packed days, the event will feature:

● Gain insights from top-tier industry voices as they deliver thought-provoking keynote addresses on the future of trading, investment innovation, and LATAM’s evolving financial ecosystem.

● Dynamic Panel discussions featuring industry experts who will explore pressing topics, including the rise of digital finance, fintech disruption, algorithmic trading, and sustainable investment opportunities.

● Explore an interactive exhibition floor featuring top-tier brands and emerging fintech solutions. Connect directly with prominent industry players such as EBC Financial Group, Vantage, VT Markets, FP Markets, STAR TRADER, and others across brokerage, trading technology, asset management, and financial services.

● Business networking opportunities to forge partnerships and discover potential collaborations. Whether you’re a trader, fintech innovator, or broker, this is your chance to create collaborations that extend far beyond the event.

● Experience the energy, innovation, and insight as Money Expo Chile kicks off its premiere edition in Santiago. As the newest addition to the Money Expo LATAM Series, this event brings together the brightest minds and biggest names in trading, fintech, and investment under one roof.

Chile’s evolving dynamic economy, regulatory framework, and increasing interest in digital finance position it as a relevant location for the first edition of the event.Participants will gain fresh perspectives on trading strategies, wealth management, blockchain, AI in finance, and more — all from the heart of Santiago.

As part of the broader Money Expo LATAM tour, Chile becomes the third strategic destination, joining hands with the thriving financial communities of Mexico and Colombia, creating a trilateral powerhouse of knowledge-sharing, innovation, and business growth.