FUELL Flluid-2 & 3: World’s Longest Range E-bikes

Flluid-2 & 3 are taking another step towards making e-bikes a true car replacement – a spectacular range coupled with the all-new Valeo Cyclee Mid Drive Unit and its fully automatic and predictive gear shifting.

Designed by the FUELL team under the leadership of their renowned CTO Erik Buell of Buell Motorcycles fame, and assembled in the US, Flluid-2 and 3 provide a unique riding experience setting them clearly ahead in the crowded e-bike industry.

“We used the knowledge gained from our initial foray into the electric bike market with Flluid-1 to develop a superior urban transportation solution, making sure that Flluid-2 & 3 are true and viable alternatives to cars.” – Erik Buell.

FUELL Flluid has brought to fruition an e-bike line that caters to the needs of EV enthusiasts, individuals who seek modern e-mobility solutions, as well as premium urban commuters grappling with traffic and long commutes. These e-bikes offer a unique blend of exceptional performance, comfort, and style, enabling riders to embark on long-distance journeys without any compromise.

The Longest Range e-Bikes in the World

Flluid-2 is the ultra-long-range powerhouse with 2 removable battery packs for a total of 2.4kWh of power, more than doubling down on the first-generation Flluid, and enables an impressive range of up to 225mi (350km) on a single charge. Flluid-3 is the step-through option with a single 1.2kWh battery and a still remarkable 110mi (180km) range.

Seamless gear shifts

No more bothering with manual gear changes and limited power on steep hills! Powered by Valeo’s all-new 750W / 130 Nm mid-drive motor, the integrated automatic gearbox (450% ratio) gives you smooth power no matter how challenging the terrain is. The smart algorithms adjust assistance, cranking frequency and pace, so that you get exactly the type of ride you need. Prefer shifting manually? No problem — with Flluid-2 & 3, you choose how you ride!

Premium Design

Stand out from the crowd and make a statement with the sleek and modern design of Flluid-2 & Flluid-3. From their strong aluminum frames to clutter-free components — these e-bikes are geometrically optimized to provide stable, confident, yet incredibly nimble steering and handling. Moreover, their size is the perfect fit for riders between 5’1” to 6’5” (1.55m to 1.95m).

Push the Throttle and Enjoy the Ride

Press down on the throttle and allow yourself to enjoy life without having to worry about pedaling – the throttle assist will be available up to 20 mph (32 km/h)

(For EU versions: throttle assist will be limited to 6 km/h, due to legal limitations).

Carefully Selected Components

Quality components make up the heart of the Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 e-bikes. Equipped with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes for reliable stopping power, a Gates Carbon drive belt that won’t need maintenance or lubrication, and a lightweight and durable aluminum alloy frame — these e-bikes offer an unforgettable riding experience.

Total Control, Wherever You Are, Thanks to the FUELL Rider App

Be in full control over your e-bike and ensure it’s safe and sound, even when you’re away — thanks to the embedded connectivity system located hidden inside the frame. Use the “FUELL Rider” smartphone app to locate and remotely lock/unlock your e-bike, be warned about unusual movements, access data and statistics about usage, and more.

Choose Your Ride

With Flluid-2 you get an ultra-long range e-bike with an unprecedented range of 225mi (350km), while the Flluid-3 offers a long range of 110mi (180km) and a step-through frame. Equally robust, the Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 are each available in two versions: Flluid-2 and Flluid-3 with a max speed of 20mph (25km/h in the EU), and Flluid-2S and Flluid-3S with a max speed of 28mph (45km/h in the EU).