Nelida Martinez Featured as a VIP in the Winter Issue of P.O.W.E.R.

Orlando, FL, December 02, 2023 –Nelida Martinez of Orlando, Florida, will be featured in the winter issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine for her outstanding contributions and great success in the field of home fashion/design.

About Nelida Martinez

Nelida Martinez is the owner and creative director of Nelida’s Window Innovations II LLC. In business for almost 30 years, she is responsible for the overall operations and administration of the company.

Martinez designs custom window treatments, drapery, and bedding and collaborates with individuals and interior designers. The company offers a variety of services include bathroom design, custom blinds and shades, custom furniture, furniture selection, interior design, kitchen design, and all window treatments.