Country Corridor Disposal Gets Office Space in Magnolia Making Sure to Join and do Business with the Community They Serve

Magnolia, TX, December 02, 2023 — Country Corridor Disposal today announced they now have office space in Magnolia, Texas. This milestone is a major move for Country Corridor Disposal on its mission to bring better service and better value to Magnolia residents seeking trash service.

“Getting office space at the Magnolia Woods Offices & Suites and Meeting Space is pivotal in our success to serve Magnolia, Texas,” says Ben Gorby, COO at Country Corridor Disposal. “The location is right smack dab in the middle of the community we service. We are so excited!”