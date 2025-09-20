New Advisory Eases Packaging Rules Amid GST Rate Changes

New Delhi, September 20: In light of the upcoming GST rate revisions effective from September 22, 2025, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution has issued a revised advisory aimed at easing compliance for businesses while ensuring consumer benefit.

The new clarification brings relief to manufacturers, importers, and packers, stating that they are not required to compulsorily re-sticker or relabel the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) on goods manufactured before September 22, even if they have not yet been sold.

Key Highlights of the Advisory:

Sticker Update Not Mandatory for Pre-September 22 Products

According to the updated guidelines under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, businesses can voluntarily affix revised MRP stickers on unsold stock produced before September 22, 2025. However, this is not mandatory if the printed MRP on the package is already clear and visible.

No Need to Publish Revised MRP in Newspapers

Earlier, companies updating MRPs were required to publish notifications in two newspapers. This requirement has now been removed. Instead, manufacturers/importers are now only required to:

Share the revised price list with wholesalers and retailers.

Submit copies of the revised MRP list to the Director of Legal Metrology (central) and respective state legal metrology controllers.

This change reduces procedural overhead and improves ease of doing business.

Use of Existing Packaging Permitted Until March 31, 2026

To avoid wastage and reduce financial burden, companies are allowed to use existing pre-printed packaging materials or wrappers until March 31, 2026, or until stocks last — whichever comes first. They may apply revised MRPs using a sticker, stamp, or online printing at any appropriate place on the package.

Why This Matters:

This clarification aims to strike a balance between:

Reducing the compliance burden for industries

Ensuring consumers continue to benefit from lower GST rates

Avoiding unnecessary wastage of packaging materials

Maintaining transparency and trust in pricing

By allowing voluntary MRP updates and removing older notification mandates, the government is supporting ease of doing business while still safeguarding consumer interests.

Conclusion:

These guidelines will remain in effect during the transition to the revised GST regime and are part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure smooth policy implementation without burdening the supply chain.

For both businesses and consumers, it’s crucial to stay informed and updated on these changes — especially as GST continues to evolve in India’s dynamic economic landscape.