“Vishwa Mangal Marathi Foundation” Established to Provide a Global Platform for Marathi Schools and Marathi Businesses

Pune (S.N) – A grand inauguration ceremony of the “Vishwa Mangal Marathi Foundation” was held in an enthusiastic atmosphere on 1st May 2026 at the Fruitwale Dharamshala Auditorium in Alandi. The event witnessed a large turnout of entrepreneurs and distinguished citizens from various parts of Maharashtra, as well as from India and abroad.The ceremony was graced by the presence of Hon’ble MLA Shri Subhash Bapu Deshmukh (Solapur), renowned speaker and senior orator Shri Vivekji Ghalasasi, along with several eminent dignitaries from across the state. Specially attending from overseas as chief guests were globally reputed entrepreneur Shri Sanjay Vayal (Eshved Biotech Pvt. Ltd.), Dr. Uday Bhosale (Scientist, London), and Shri Appasaheb Kondhare (Gold Businessman, Dubai).

The programme began with a grand Maha Pooja at the Samadhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj in Alandi. The temple committee felicitated the dignitaries present. Thereafter, in the presence of Warkaris, a traditional Dindi procession was taken out from the Mauli temple to the auditorium.Following this, the main event commenced at the auditorium. The dignitaries performed the ceremonial lamp lighting, and the logo and website of the “Vishwa Mangal Marathi Foundation” were officially unveiled. This moment created a wave of excitement and enthusiasm among the attendees.

In his inaugural address, Hon’ble MLA Shri Subhash Bapu Deshmukh explained the inspiration behind establishing the foundation. He stated that the “Vishwa Mangal Marathi Foundation” will work towards providing a global platform for the Marathi language, Marathi culture, Marathi schools, and Marathi businesses. Elaborating on the concepts of “Local to Global” and “Global to Local,” he urged everyone to actively participate in the foundation’s initiatives.While delivering his blessings and शुभ संदेश, Shri Vivekji Ghalasasi referred to Hon’ble MLA Subhash Bapu Deshmukh as a “goal-driven leader” and praised his inspiring 28-year journey from “Lokmangal to Vishwamangal.” He appealed to the people to strengthen Maharashtra by preserving Marathi language, values, family traditions, and the culture of supporting one another.

An entrepreneurship panel discussion was subsequently organized, featuring dignitaries and entrepreneurs who had travelled from abroad. The session focused on the various opportunities available globally for emerging entrepreneurs in Maharashtra and provided guidance on business growth and expansion strategies.

During the ceremony, cyclists from Pandharpur’s Cycles Club, who undertook a special cycling journey from Pandharpur to Alandi carrying the social message of the “Vishwa Mangal Marathi Foundation,” were warmly welcomed and felicitated. Their initiative received appreciation from all sections of society.A special highlight of the event was the socially impactful Bharud performance titled “Burgund,” presented by young Bharud artist Krushnai Ulekar. The performance effectively showcased the foundation’s work approach and its social initiatives in an engaging manner.

Additionally, entrepreneurs who responded to the foundation’s appeal by adopting Zilla Parishad schools from various villages across Maharashtra were felicitated at the hands of the dignitaries. The first local committee of the “Vishwa Mangal Marathi Foundation” was also formally established in Alandi, and its committee members were honoured on the occasion.The programme concluded in a devotional atmosphere with the singing of “Pasaydan.” The attendees expressed confidence that the “Vishwa Mangal Marathi Foundation” will play a significant role in promoting Marathi language, culture, and social development on a larger scale.