ISME Launches AICTE-Approved Live Online PGDM with IIM Bangalore Immersion and AI-Powered Specializations

Two-year program marks ISME’s 20th year with flexible, industry-aligned format for tomorrow’s business leaders

Bengaluru, India – May 3, 2026 – The International School of Management Excellence (ISME) on 2nd May announced the launch of its Live Online PGDM program, a full 2-year, AICTE-approved postgraduate management qualification designed for India’s next generation of working professionals and graduates.

Timed with ISME’s 20th anniversary, the program reimagines management education by combining rigorous academics with weekend-friendly live classes, real-world immersions, and specializations in three high-demand domains: Sales & Digital Marketing; AI & Business Analytics; and Operations, Logistics & Supply Chain Management.

“This is not a concession to convenience, it is a deliberate design choice,” said Dr. Nitin Garg, Founder & Director, ISME. “The world of work has changed irreversibly. Our learners are ambitious, employed, and time-pressed. This program meets them where they are without ever compromising on academic credibility or real-world relevance.”

The curriculum follows ISME’s concept-to-application framework, moving learners from theory into case-based simulations, collaborative projects, and continuous industry-linked assessments across six terms. The program begins with a pre-term in management foundations and culminates in a capstone project and graduation. Students also complete a 10-week real-world internship and participate in three campus immersions, including a Leadership Immersion at IIM Bangalore.

“The IIM Bangalore immersion is a statement of intent,” said Dr. Purnajit Chatterjee, Head – External Relations, Training & Consulting, ISME. “We want our students to be in rooms with the best minds in Indian management education. That exposure and peer network cannot be replicated in a classroom module. We have built this into the program’s DNA.”

Designed for two learner profiles — recent graduates seeking to accelerate their careers and working professionals pursuing a management credential without a career break — the program allows internship and capstone components to be contextualized within existing professional roles. This flexibility transforms the workplace into a live learning lab.

Each specialization is mapped to clear career pathways:

– Sales & Digital Marketing: Business development, growth marketing, CRM, and customer experience

– AI & Business Analytics: Predictive analytics, business intelligence, and digital transformation strategy

– Operations, Logistics & Supply Chain Management: Procurement, demand planning, logistics, and operational excellence

The program includes placement assistance and dedicated career services to ensure academic outcomes translate into professional advancement.

The launch marks ISME’s 20th year of shaping management talent and reflects the institution’s continued commitment to reinventing itself in line with learner ambition and industry needs.