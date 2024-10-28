Mumbai – October 28, 2024: NHC Foods limited trusted Prose Integrated as the Public Relations (PR) agency. NHC Foods is recognised as a Three Star Export House by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and leader in the export of agricultural commodities. The company is leveraging the rights issue to spur growth and enhance profitability by repaying loans.
With over 64 years of experience, NHC Foods has become a prominent player in global markets, exporting to over 30 countries across the Middle East, Europe, USA, UK, China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa. As NHC continues to witness significant financial growth, including a 391% rise in net profit to Rs. 200.88 lakhs for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company is set to capitalize on this momentum through its Rights Issue.
Prose Integrated will support NHC Foods in strengthening its public image, handling it’s media office and media outreach activities to ensure the success of this crucial financial move. A narrative which is compliant to the guidelines will be drafted and broadcasted as a part of this project.
Mr. Apoorva Shah, Chairman & Managing Director of NHC Foods, shared, “The partnership comes at a pivotal moment for NHC Foods, as the company continues to evolve with a focus on geographical diversification, digital transformation, and product innovation. With an established reputation for excellence, Prose Integrated will work closely with NHC to amplify the company’s growth strategies across geographies and ensure the successful execution of the Rights Issue,.”
Commenting on the partnership, Arun Nair, Advisory Board Member of Prose Integrated, said, “We look forward to working with NHC Foods during this pivotal stage of their development. We aim to emphasize their financial success and innovative strategies, especially as firms expand into newer markets and broaden their product offerings. We will use our experience in public relations and leverage new age media to magnify their message and increase brand recognition across global platforms.”