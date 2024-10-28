Mumbai – October 28, 2024: NHC Foods limited trusted Prose Integrated as the Public Relations (PR) agency. NHC Foods is recognised as a Three Star Export House by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and leader in the export of agricultural commodities. The company is leveraging the rights issue to spur growth and enhance profitability by repaying loans.

With over 64 years of experience, NHC Foods has become a prominent player in global markets, exporting to over 30 countries across the Middle East, Europe, USA, UK, China, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa. As NHC continues to witness significant financial growth, including a 391% rise in net profit to Rs. 200.88 lakhs for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, the company is set to capitalize on this momentum through its Rights Issue.

Prose Integrated will support NHC Foods in strengthening its public image, handling it’s media office and media outreach activities to ensure the success of this crucial financial move. A narrative which is compliant to the guidelines will be drafted and broadcasted as a part of this project.