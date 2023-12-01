Nifty Overcomes Morning Sell-Off, Eyes New Highs Despite Potential Impact from Evening Exit Polls.

Continuing yesterday’s momentum, the market opened in green today but witnessed institutional selling in the morning. However, Nifty finding support near 20000 erased all the losses to close the day in the green. On the monthly timeframe, Nifty has formed a strong Bullish candle. VIX, the fear gauge, for the most part of the day, was in green but ended in red. All these indicate that the bulls are is no mood to relent and Nifty is perfectly set up to touch new highs. However, the exit polls are due in the evening, and their outcome may impact the market.

