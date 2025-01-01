Nissan’s Best December: 11,676 Units and 10,000+ Magnite Bookings

01 January 2025: Nissan Motor India announced at the start of the new year, that it has crossed the booking milestone of 10,000+ units of the New Nissan Magnite SUV this month and ended the calendar year (CY) with 91,184 units between Jan 24 to Dec 24. This milestone comes alongside recording total consolidated wholesale dispatches of 11,676 units in December 2024, reflecting robust demand for Nissan cars in both domestic and international markets.

Export wholesale stood at 9,558 units and domestic sales accounted for 2,118 units for the month of December’24. The export wholesale of 9,558 units in December’24 witnessed a 72% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase compared to 5,561 units sold in December’23 last year and a Month-on-Month (MoM) growth of 43% vis-a-vis 6,698 units sold in November’24.

The export performance witnessed considerable growth with YTD FY24 export growth at 63% compared to YTD FY23, alongside a 72% MoM increase in export dispatches. This consistent strong performance highlight the growing confidence and enthusiasm among customers for Nissan’s vehicles.

Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said

“The year 2024 marked a transformative phase for Nissan in India as we embarked on the turnaround and introduced new models like the 4th Generation Nissan X-TRAIL and the New Nissan Magnite. This historic best sales performance in December also reflects the continued trust and enthusiasm of customers for our vehicles in both domestic and international markets. Our recent network expansion into cities like Nashik and Gorakhpur, along with the goal of achieving 300 touchpoints by the end of this fiscal year, reflects our focus on enhancing customer reach and experience across the country.” He added: “We remain committed to our dealers, partners and stakeholders in India and are focused on delivering the India turnaround plan. We are optimistic about building on this momentum to deliver even more value to our customers in the year ahead.”

As part of its growth strategy for India, Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) has recently inaugurated its first state-of-the-art National Training Centre- Nissan Academy, at the Alliance JV plant in Chennai. The academy aims to enhance the skills and capabilities of Nissan’s dealership and service staff network across the country, emphasizing the brand’s focus on providing an exceptional customer experience.

The growing demand for the ‘One Car, One World’ – Made in India New Nissan Magnite across international markets has enabled Nissan to expand its export footprint to more than 45 new markets, which will bring its total presence to over 65 countries, including in soon to be launched Left-Hand Drive (LHD) markets.

Building on its ‘One Car, One World’ philosophy, Nissan Motor India commenced exporting its recently launched SUV, the New Nissan Magnite to South Africa. In line with the announcement made during the New Nissan Magnite launch in October this year, the company rolled out its latest offering from Nissan’s Alliance JV plant in Chennai to international markets, with South Africa becoming the first country to receive the New Nissan Magnite.

Over 2,700 units of the New Magnite SUV have been shipped from the Chennai port within a month after its international launch in India. The Nissan Magnite remains a testament to Nissan’s ‘Make-in-India, Make for the World’ vision, surpassing cumulative sales of 150,000+ units till date and making a powerful impact in both Indian and international markets since its December 2020 debut.

This milestone reinforces India’s position as a significant export hub for Nissan. The New Nissan Magnite features a bold, stylish design both inside and out, offering 20+ first & Best-In-Segment features and 55+ total safety features.