NMDC observes International Day of Yoga 2024

Hyderabad, June 23, 2024: India’s largest iron ore producer, NMDC celebrated the 10th International Day of Yoga with great enthusiasm, in tandem with this year’s theme ‘Yoga for Self and Society’. Over 500 employees& their families across projects all over the country participated in yoga sessions, underlining NMDC’s commitment to promoting health, well-being, and harmony within and outside the NMDC community.

The celebrations started at NMDC’s headquarters in Hyderabad, where employees, their families, practised yoga led by certified instructors. Similar sessions were organized at NMDC’s major mining projects and regionals offices nationwide, ensuring maximum participation.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Amitava MukherjeeCMD (Addl. Charge) said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift from ancient India. It unites mind and body, thought and action, and brings harmony between humans and nature. More than just exercise, yoga helps us find a sense of oneness with ourselves, and the world around. At NMDC, we believe a healthy workforce is a productive workforce, and today’s celebrations exemplify our commitment to this principle.”

NMDC has consistently championed workplace wellness, regularly organizing fitness programs and workshops for its employees. Promoting this year’s theme, NMDC organized various interactive competitions at it projects and regional offices for employees and students, encouraging healthy culture.To engage with CISF personnel special yoga shivir was also organized at major operational units. Towards building harmony and balance amongst employees, NMDC conducts regular in-house yoga sessions at its corporate office.

The celebration of the 10th International Day of Yoga is a testament to NMDC’s commitment to cultivating a healthy and harmonious work environment, inspiring its employees and the community to embrace the benefits of yoga for a balanced and fulfilling life.