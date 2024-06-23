Celebration of International Yoga Day at NIFTEM-K

New Delhi / NCR/ Kundali: On June 21, NIFTEM-K enthusiastically celebrated International Yoga Day, with Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi, Director, NIFTEM-K in attendance. The event was graced by the presence of Acharya Sh. Yashpal Ji, who provided expert guidance in various yoga practices.

Yoga, renowned for its myriad benefits in promoting physical and mental well-being, took center stage during the event. Participants engaged in a series of yoga postures and breathing exercises under the expert tutelage of Sh. Yashpal Ji, fostering a serene and rejuvenating atmosphere.

Dr. Harinder Singh Oberoi emphasized the importance of integrating yoga into daily routines for holistic health benefits. He commended the initiative taken by NIFTEM-K to commemorate International Yoga Day, highlighting yoga’s role in enhancing both physical fitness and mental clarity.

The event concluded on a positive note, with participants expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to immerse themselves in the ancient practice of yoga. NIFTEM-K looks forward to continuing its efforts to promote well-being through yoga in the future.