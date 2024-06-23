Hyderabad, June 23, 2024: Freemasons of Telangana to organise a Walkathon—“Masons Against Drug Abuse” on Sunday in the city. A half-kilometre walk will be held from GPO, Abids to Mozamjahi Market to highlight the brotherhood among the members of the society and promote the importance of values in our society.

Freemasonry is a global organization spread across many countries. In India, it is a 294 years old organization. Globally it is 307 years old.

Nearly 100 members, their spouses and family members will take part. Mr Anil Desai; Mr. P.Veerabhadrudu; Mr. Manchala Ramesh, Dr Srirang Abkari, Mr P. Raj Narsing Rao the Assistant Regional Grand Masters will flag off the run.

Freemasons will hold placards with thought-provoking messages to say no to drugs and will walk.

The walk will be organised on the eve of Universal Brotherhood Day (UBD). Freemasons across the globe observe every year on 24th June. The UBD is observed to commemorate the formation of the Grand Lodge of England. This was the day in the year 1717 when Freemasonry in its present form took shape 306 years ago on this very date (June 24) in 1717. UBD is observed to propagate and ideate the basic concept of Freemasonry