NSE operationalizes Common Investors Service Centre in Hisar and Nagpur

Bengaluru, December 29, 2023: Investor services, awareness & protection are the key functions of stock exchanges.

In order to cater to the needs of investors of securities markets in the states of Haryana and Maharashtra, SEBI along with stock exchanges NSE and BSE has established an “Investor Service Centre” at Hisar and Nagpur.

These Investor Service Centre managed by NSE was operationalized on December 28, 2023.

With a view to enhance access and reach to investors, Exchange has set up new Investor Service Centres. The centre services query resolution, complaint resolution and necessary assistance in filing complaints in SEBI Scores Portal and the Smart ODR Portal.

Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, NSE MD & CEO, said: “The Investor Service Centre will facilitate resolution of complaints of investors against listed corporate entities and other registered intermediaries in the securities market and will also facilitate conducting of investor awareness programs in the states.”

ISC centre in Hisar and Nagpur will be centre of learning, interaction and knowledge sessions around all the investment related products and queries like Mutual Funds, Exchange Traded Funds, Sovereign Gold Bonds, Real Estate Investment Trust (REITs), Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvITs), etc. The centre will be open to all the students who are keen to learn, understand and invest in securities market.

Investors may make use of the services of Investor Service Centre located at Hisar and Nagpur from at following address:

Investor Service Centre, Hisar

1st floor, DSB 209, CUE-1,

Near Eminent Mall, Red Square Market,

Hisar, Haryana – 125001

Contact Person: Mr. Hari Om Verma

Phone: +91 86556 42430

Email id: nseischisar@nse.co.in

Investor Service Centre, Nagpur

CUBE SPACE Coworking,

1st Floor 379, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Marg,

Opposite Zero Mile Metro Station,

Sitabuldi, Nagpur, Maharashtra – 440012

Contact Person: Mr. Shashant Mishra

Phone: +91 8655647500

Email: nseiscnagpur@nse.co.in

List of Common ISC Centres Operational (33 Centres)