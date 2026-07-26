The Bright Horizons Brings 15+ Years of Expert Care to Children with Autism and Neurological Conditions

Leading Paediatric Psychologist Dr. C.K. Dhiman Champions Early Intervention as the Key to Unlocking Every Child’s Potential

The Bright Horizons, a paediatric psychology and neurodevelopmental care practice built on the philosophy “We Treat with Care & Compassion,” today reaffirmed its commitment to transforming the lives of children with Autism and other neurological conditions through expert-led, evidence-based intervention.

At the heart of The Bright Horizons is its founder, Dr. C.K. Dhiman, MAPC, MAIRP, PhD — a Paediatric Psychologist and the state of Punjab’s designated Autism Expert Advisor. With more than 15 years of dedicated clinical experience, Dr. Dhiman has built The Bright Horizons into a trusted name for families seeking specialized, compassionate support for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder and related neurological conditions.

“Every child has potential. Early support unlocks it,” said Dr. Dhiman. “Our mission at The Bright Horizons is to empower children with Autism and neurological conditions to lead independent, confident, and meaningful lives — through early intervention, expert guidance, and compassionate care. That is a promise we make to every family who walks through our doors.”

A Practice Built on Four Pillars

The Bright Horizons has distinguished itself in the paediatric psychology space by anchoring its care model around four core commitments:

Early Intervention — recognizing and addressing developmental concerns at the earliest possible stage, when the impact on a child’s growth trajectory is greatest.

Personalized Guidance — tailoring every treatment plan to the individual child and their family, rather than applying a one-size-fits-all approach.

Evidence-Based Approach — grounding every assessment and intervention in clinically validated methods and current research.

Confidential & Supportive Care — creating a safe, judgment-free environment where families can seek help with dignity and trust.

These four pillars, combined with Dr. Dhiman’s dual focus on “Guiding Children, Empowering Families,” form the foundation of a practice that treats Autism and neurological conditions not as isolated diagnoses, but as journeys that involve the entire family unit.

Why It Matters

Autism Spectrum Disorder and related neurological conditions remain widely misunderstood, and access to specialized paediatric psychological care is often limited — particularly outside major metropolitan centers. The Bright Horizons was established to close that gap, offering families in Punjab and beyond direct access to advisory-level expertise typically reserved for larger institutional settings.

Dr. Dhiman’s appointment as Autism Expert Advisor to the State of Punjab underscores the practice’s credibility and its role in shaping how Autism care is delivered at a policy and community level, not just within the clinic.

“Building a better, inclusive tomorrow starts with how we support children today,” Dr. Dhiman added. “Our goal isn’t just treatment — it’s building the confidence and independence these children need to thrive in the world around them.”

Expert Consultation Services

The Bright Horizons offers expert consultations focused specifically on child development, giving parents and caregivers a structured, professional pathway to understand their child’s needs and chart the right course of intervention. The practice emphasizes early, timely consultation — reflecting its belief that the earlier a concern is addressed, the stronger the long-term outcome for the child.

Families interested in booking a consultation can contact The Bright Horizons directly by phone at +91-9800 9900 88, or follow the practice on Instagram at @thebright_horizons for updates, insights, and resources on child development and Autism care.

About The Bright Horizons

The Bright Horizons is a paediatric psychology practice led by Dr. C.K. Dhiman, MAPC, MAIRP, PhD — Paediatric Psychologist and Autism Expert Advisor to the State of Punjab. With over 15 years of clinical dedication, The Bright Horizons specializes in supporting children with Autism and neurological conditions through early intervention, personalized guidance, and evidence-based, confidential care. The practice’s mission is to empower children to lead independent, confident, and meaningful lives, guided by its founding principle: We Treat with Care & Compassion.