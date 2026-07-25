BioEnergy Global Expo and Summit 2026 to Bring India’s Bioenergy Industry Together in New Delhi.

New Delhi, July 25: BioEnergy Global 2026 is coming to New Delhi, and it is shaping up to be the most significant gathering the Indian bioenergy sector has seen in recent years. The 3-day exhibition and conference is organised by Meera Trade Fair Media Pvt. Ltd., with A2B Global as the marketing and event partner. It will take place from July 29 to 31, 2026 at IICC, Yashobhoomi. Decision makers, experts, technology providers, research institutions, investors, and business organizations will gather under one roof to discuss how the future of sustainable energy in India can look like.

This conference is expected to host more than 100+ exhibitors, 10,000+ visitors, 500 delegates for the conference, 50+ speakers, and over 50 conference sessions, which will present great opportunities for the participants in terms of networking, business development, and information exchange.

The event will be inaugurated on July 29 at 10:30 AM by the Honorable Shri Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India, along with R. P. Agrawal, Mission Director, SAMARTH, as the special guest of honor. The conference is supported by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, LiFE Mission, and NCBI.

“BioEnergy Global 2026 is created to establish connections between concepts and opportunities. By bringing together government, industry, innovators, and investors on one platform, the event aims to encourage meaningful collaborations that can accelerate the growth of India’s bioenergy ecosystem and support the country’s clean energy ambitions.” said Balram Gupta, Founder & CEO, Meera Trade Fair Media Pvt. Ltd.

Running alongside the exhibition are the 2nd BioEnergy Global Summit and the 5th National Conference on Bioenergy India. Sessions will cover India’s Net Zero roadmap, advanced biofuels, carbon markets, rural energy development, project financing, and emerging clean technologies. Practical sessions, built for people who make decisions.

The topics for the discussion also include energy security, biomass, biogas, compressed biogas, waste-to-energy, sustainable aviation fuels, bio refineries, renewable energy integration, and circular economy technologies.

Goodwill support from the Embassy of Brazil adds an important international dimension to the event. India is moving with real intent on its renewable energy goals. BioEnergy Global 2026 is where that intent meets action.

More than an exhibition, BioEnergy Global 2026 aims to serve as a strategic business and knowledge platform where innovation meets investment, technology meets policy, and ideas translate into real-world opportunities for India’s rapidly expanding bioenergy industry.