Ahead of World Head & Neck Cancer Day, HNCII Launches Delay is the Real Killer Cancer Awareness Campaign

Mumbai, July 25: Ahead of World Head & Neck Cancer Day, the Head & Neck Cancer Institute of India (HNCII) announced the launch of its cancer awareness campaign built around one simple but urgent message:

“In Cancer, Delay is the Real Killer.”

Head and neck cancers are among the most common cancers in India, accounting for nearly 30% of all cancers, with tobacco use responsible for a large majority of cases. Despite being highly treatable when detected early, nearly 70% patients present in advanced stages, leading to poorer outcomes, more complex treatment modalities and significantly higher treatment costs.

The campaign aims to encourage people to recognise possible warning signs, seek medical advice without delay, undergo appropriate screening and diagnostic tests, and begin treatment promptly when cancer is detected.

The initiative was unveiled during a media workshop led by Dr. Sultan A. Pradhan, Founder & Chairman, HNCII, who highlighted the need to change the way people respond to possible symptoms of cancer.

At the core of the campaign is a simple call to action: do not wait.

A mouth ulcer that does not heal, an unexplained or painless lump, persistent difficulty in swallowing, changes in voice or other unusual symptoms should not be ignored or allowed to persist without medical evaluation. Equally important, once cancer is suspected or diagnosed, delays in completing investigations and commencing treatment can adversely affect outcomes.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Sultan Pradhan, Founder & Chairman, HNCII said “We have made significant advances in the treatment of cancer, but these advances can only help if patients reach us in time. Too often, people ignore a symptom, wait for it to disappear, postpone a consultation or delay treatment after diagnosis. Our message to every citizen is simple: if something is not right, get it checked. In cancer, delay is the real killer.”

HNCII has partnered with organisations such as the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA), Indian Cancer Society (ICS), the dental fraternity, and other like-minded agencies to take the message of early detection and timely treatment to people across the country.

Speaking about the partnerships, Dr. Sultan Pradhan said “NGOs such as CPAA and ICS have deep community networks and the ability to take the message to the grassroots. The dental fraternity has an equally important role in the early identification of oral cancers, as suspicious lesions may first be noticed during routine dental examinations. Bringing together such partners will create the required network for awareness, early identification and timely referrals.”

Through awareness programmes, community outreach, educational material, digital communication and engagement with healthcare professionals, HNCII hopes the message “Delay is the Real Killer” will reach people in homes, and communities across India. The eventual long term goal is to reverse the current pattern of late presentation – from nearly 70% presenting at advanced stages to a future where the majority of cancers are detected and treated early.

As HNCII marks World Head & Neck Cancer Day, its appeal to citizens and the healthcare community is clear:

Cancer will not wait. Neither should you.

In Cancer, Delay is the Real Killer.