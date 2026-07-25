116 Traditional Handloom Weaves on Display as ‘Weaves of India Festival’ Opens at Janpath 

New Delhi| July 25: The ‘Weaves of India Festival’, celebrating India’s rich handloom heritage and the remarkable craftsmanship of its weavers, has opened at the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (The Cottage), Janpath, New Delhi. The festival was inaugurated by Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, while Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, attended the event as the Guest of Honour.

The festival is being organized ahead of National Handloom Day to showcase India’s diverse weaving traditions and promote the country’s vibrant handloom sector.

Jointly organized by the Development Commissioner (Handlooms) Ministry of Textiles, and the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India (CCIC), the exhibition will continue until August 7, 2026. It is open to visitors daily from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

A major attraction of the festival is the display of 116 traditional handloom weaves from across the country under one roof. The exhibition also features National Award-winning weavers, who are demonstrating their traditional weaving techniques and interacting with visitors.

Weavers from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh (Varanasi), West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, and several other states are showcasing their signature handloom products. Visitors can explore iconic weaves such as Banarasi, Chanderi, Maheshwari, Jamdani, Muga, and Bhagalpuri Silk, along with handcrafted dupattas, shawls, and a variety of other handmade textiles.

Speaking at the inauguration, Akhilesh Kumar, Dy. DG Ministry of Textile and Chairman, Central Cottage Industries Corporation, said the exhibition provides visitors with an opportunity not only to admire India’s traditional handloom weaves but also to understand the culture, heritage, and inspiring stories behind every weave. He added that bringing artisans from different parts of the country onto one platform enables people to experience India’s rich handloom legacy firsthand. Addressing the gathering, Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, said the exhibition has been organized to mark National Handloom Day. She noted that the festival offers visitors a unique opportunity to interact directly with weavers, understand their craftsmanship and traditions, and purchase authentic handloom products directly from the artisans.

The ‘Weaves of India Festival’ is more than an exhibition—it is a celebration of India’s textile heritage, cultural diversity, and the timeless skills of generations of weavers. The initiative aims to promote Indian handlooms, create wider market opportunities for artisans, and bring the country’s traditional weaving heritage closer to people from across India and abroad.