Parallel Wireless Partners With Hotspot Networks, Bringing First-Time Connectivity to 500 Rural Sites

Nashua, NH, January 11, 2024– Parallel Wireless, an innovative leader in Open RAN technology, has partnered with Hotspot Network Ltd, a Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, to extend coverage to previously unconnected rural sites throughout Nigeria. This collaboration aims to connect residents of rural regions to essential services, such as health, education, and financial services, that will ultimately improve their quality of life. Hotspot Network Ltd offers its services to leading mobile networks in Nigeria, providing a comprehensive portfolio of products and services through collaboration with a network of global partners, making them a single point of contact for all rural connectivity and telecommunication needs.

The technology gap between urban and rural areas is expanding throughout the globe, however, in rural Africa, residents risk being left behind as government and private sector services move to digital formats. In response to this challenge, Hotspot Networks is working directly with local and national governments to build 2G and 4G wireless communications infrastructure beyond the radio network. These Initiatives extend beyond mere communication to support phone banking, education, and health services, thereby ensuring that communication capabilities remain accessible to residents.