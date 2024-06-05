Paytm Launches Travel Carnival Summer Sale Featuring 25percent Off on Flights to Baku with Mega Discounts on Train, Bus Bookings

One97 Communications Limited (OCL) which owns the brand Paytm, India’s leading payments and financial services distribution company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, has announced a Travel Carnival Sale until June 7, offering exclusive 10%-25% discounts on both domestic and international trips this summer season.

As part of the Travel Carnival Sale, the company has partnered with Bank of Baroda and ICICI Bank to provide exclusive discounts. Customers can enjoy up to 15% off on domestic flights, up to 10% off on international flights, and up to 25% off on bus bookings. There are zero payment gateway charges on train bookings when paid using UPI through Paytm, making travel even more affordable.

Paytm is seeing a rising interest in offbeat destinations such as Langkawi (Malaysia), Baku (Azerbaijan) and Almaty (Kazakhstan). The company is also offering special discounts on new destinations every week. This week’s destination is Baku and users can avail flat 25% off on Flight tickets to Baku. New destinations will be revealed every week on the Travel section in the Paytm app.

The company is also offering incredible discounts on trains, and bus tickets, making it the perfect opportunity for users to plan their summer getaways.

For train travelers, Paytm waives all charges for train ticket bookings made through UPI. The platform offers features such as live train status updates, Easy Tatkal Booking, PNR checks, Guaranteed Seat Assistance, and Free Cancellation, providing a seamless travel planning experience. For bus travelers, the company offers features like live bus tracking, free cancellation, and a best-price guarantee. For female bus travelers, unique features like bus ratings, “most booked by females,” and “female favorites” are available to enhance safety and comfort. These tools help users make informed decisions based on reliable information.

Users can also benefit from the ‘Free Cancellation’ option for a full refund directly to their payment source and choose from various payment methods, including Paytm UPI, Wallet, net banking, and credit or debit cards for hassle-free bookings.