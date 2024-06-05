5th June 2024, Chennai, India: MSys Technologies is thrilled to announce that Sunilkumar Yedla, a seasoned IT Infrastructure & Security leader with 10+ years of experience, has been awarded the prestigious CIO Accelerator X Award. He won this distinctive accolade at the recently held Enterprise IT World event in Chennai.

Winning this award is a testament not only to Sunil’s vision but also to the dedication of the entire MSys IT Infrastructure & Security team. This recognition will further catalyze innovation and excellence in cybersecurity, solidifying our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions and services. This award also acknowledges Sunil’s exceptional leadership in driving digital transformation and establishing a robust security posture at MSys.

Sunil’s dedication is exemplified by his successful implementation of ISO 27001:2022 at MSys, a feat that many organizations find challenging to accomplish. He has also significantly bolstered MSys’ security infrastructure through the implementation of advanced tools like AiSIEM, AISOC, and EDR.

Sunil’s unwavering commitment to innovation extends beyond MSys. He plays a pivotal role in ensuring client compliance with rigorous standards like PCI DSS and SOC 2. His strategic approach, which emphasizes continuous improvement and proactive threat mitigation, has garnered the trust and respect of customers across the board.