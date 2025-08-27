People Forum of India to Expand Groundwork in Rajasthan for Skill Development and Education

New Delhi, August 27, 2025: The People Forum of India – National Bharat Sevak Samaj (NBSS) today announced its plans to expand grassroots initiatives in Rajasthan with a mission to uplift marginalised communities, empower women through skills, and improve access to education for children. This development follows a meeting held in Delhi between Dr. Bhargav Mallappa, National Deputy Chairman of the People Forum of India, and Smt. Rinku Meena, Joint Resident Commissioner of the Rajasthan Government, at Bikaner House.

The discussions revolved around aligning the Forum’s work with ongoing programmes of the Rajasthan Government. Dr. Mallappa highlighted the need to strengthen skill development initiatives that create sustainable livelihoods and to enhance educational opportunities for children. He remarked that building local capacity is essential not only for economic progress but also for long-term community empowerment. “Our mission is to enable communities to stand on their own, while safeguarding their dignity and cultural identity,” he said.

Smt. Rinku Meena appreciated the Forum’s intent and highlighted the Rajasthan Government’s continuing commitment to expanding access to education and skill-building opportunities for disadvantaged groups. She noted that partnerships with organisations like the People Forum of India can provide vital support in ensuring that government programmes achieve deeper impact at the grassroots.

Both leaders acknowledged that while various schemes have created positive change, ground-level challenges such as limited educational resources in rural areas, barriers to women’s participation in skill-based livelihoods, and persistent socio-economic inequalities continue to affect communities. The discussion concluded with a shared resolve to explore practical joint programmes that can strengthen skill development and education initiatives in Rajasthan, ensuring long-term growth and opportunities for future generations.