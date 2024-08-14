New Delhi, August 14, 2024: Continuing on the path of cultural transformation, Philip Morris International (PMI)’s India affiliate, IPM India, recently launched the ‘PMI DNA’ – a measurable framework capturing the core strengths and values for people while they adopt this new culture. As part of this initiative, three pillars were developed to help people bring the best to PMI.

We Care: Commitment to be more intentional, proactive, inclusive & support others at all times

We are Better Together: Set aside divisions, breaking down silos, and come together as One PMI to make PMI stronger

We are Game Changers: PMI’s nature is to innovate and lead. With an idea to pivot, redefine, & outperform to collectively push to stay ahead

The PMI DNA reflects the organisation’s passion to deliver innovative and iconic products and develop new solutions in the healthcare and wellness space. In continuation with its efforts towards creating positive change for the society, IPM India recognizes that people are the driving force behind success of the organisation. ‘How we work together reflects who we are’.

An ever-changing landscape – with increasing complexity, challenging categories, and relentless technological advancement – requires next-level collaboration, integration, and trust. ​`What’ we deliver has consistently brought success. `How’ we deliver it will drive growth today and set us up for success in the future.

Commenting on the cultural framework, Navaneel Kar, Managing Director, IPM India, said, “2024 marks another exciting chapter for IPM India. The PMI DNA is reflective of us when we are at our best, highlighting our strengths and aspirations. Our cultural ambition is clear: bring the best out of PMI. By living our DNA, we will foster an environment of psychological safety with open and honest conversations, focus on how we deliver our results, calling out and addressing undesirable behaviours, & prioritize enterprise goals over personal ones, because when PMI succeeds, we all succeed.”

Sharing her views, Jasneet Kaur, Director, People & Culture, IPM India added, “By putting our DNA into action day-to-day, we will show each other, and the world, our true nature and potential. On our best days, we have always demonstrated this DNA. When our best days become our everyday, we are unstoppable. Now, armed with our guiding values, we embark on a journey fueled by passion, purpose, and unwavering determination. As the ripple effects continue to reverberate, we are inspired to align our actions with our values, ensuring they remain at the forefront of our endeavors.”

Over the coming months, IPM India will begin to see more conversations on DNA incorporated into everything the organization does- helping unlock the collective power and advancing both our people and business towards continued success.