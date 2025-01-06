Prestige Marks 75 Years of Revolutionizing Home Cooking with Iconic Innovative Product

Delhi NCR, 06th January 2025: Prestige, a pioneer in kitchen appliances, proudly marks 75 years of its iconic brand. The revolutionary products from this Prestige Brand has transformed the way homemakers cook nationwide, cementing Prestige’s place as a household name and an industry leader.

From its humble beginnings, Prestige has grown to become a market leader across multiple categories, including Pressure Cookers, Gas Stoves, Induction Cooktops, Rice Cookers, and Breakfast Appliances. In the cookware category, brand offers products like casseroles, dosa tawas, roti tawas, grill pans, saucepans, kadhais, fry pans, and idli cookers. Offering a diverse range of kitchen essentials, Prestige has enriched consumers’ lives with innovative solutions. Today, the brand also leads in categories such as mixer grinders and the Tri-ply range of cookers and cookware. This remarkable journey reinforces the company’s commitment to innovation and quality, exemplified by its unique position as the world’s sole manufacturer operating fully automatic plants dedicated to the production of pressure cookers.

TTK Prestige has been honored with multiple prestigious awards, showcasing its excellence and innovation across various categories. Leading the list of accolades is the recognition as a Superbrand 2024 for consecutive 18 Years by Superbrands India Media Private Limited. The brand has also been awarded the India’s Most Trusted Pressure Cooker Brand Award – 2024 and the India’s Most Desired Pressure Cooker Brand Award – 2024 by TRA’s Brand Trust Report. Among the other notable accolades are the Best Use of PR for Crisis Management (Design Infringement) at the CommuniCon Awards 2024 and the New Product Launch – Consumer Durables for the Induction Cooktop with Whistle Counter campaign at the E4M Marketing Awards South. Adding to its achievements, TTK Prestige has also been recognized as the Top 50 Brands Award and under the Evergreen Brand category

Leading the evolution in the pressure cooker industry, Prestige has pioneered numerous innovative solutions that have resolved consumer pain-points and transformed their cooking experience. Starting with its outer lid aluminum pressure cookers in 1959, the brand expanded globally in 1974 and introduced the groundbreaking gasket release system in 1982 for improved safety. In 1993, Prestige set new standards for durability with its stainless steel pressure cookers and, in the same year, launched non-stick cookware for health and convenience.

In 2002, Prestige introduced its powerful mixer grinders, catering to diverse kitchen needs. By 2005, the inner lid Handi Pressure Cookers further refined the cooking experience. In 2007, Prestige evolved into a total kitchen solutions brand, and by 2009, it launched unique induction cooktops specifically designed for Indian cooking. The Svachh range, introduced in 2019, further advanced safety and hygiene with modern technology and sleek design.

In 2017, Judge by Prestige brought quality kitchen solutions to value-seeking consumers at competitive prices. Prestige has also been at the forefront of modern kitchen technologies, including the Svachh range of gas stoves designed for cleaner use and the Induction Cooktop with cooker whistle-counting capabilities for enhanced precision. Safety and efficiency were further prioritized with the Safe Sense technology in chimneys, ensuring that users benefit from intelligent heat sensing and automatic shutdown features. In 2023, Prestige launched the Tri-ply Svachh Flip-On pressure cooker with a deep, spillage-control lid, ensuring mess-free cooking and easier cleaning. The recently launched Efficia Gas Stove, with its pioneering 75% thermal efficiency, sets new standards for energy savings and sustainability, surpassing traditional stoves in performance. The brand’s innovations continue to address diverse consumer needs, bringing sophisticated, easy-to-use solutions into kitchens worldwide.

With 5 state-of-the-art manufacturing plants, the presence in over 60,000 retail outlets, and now a strong online presence, Prestige is reaching consumers across the country. It’s exclusive offline presence includes over 700+ company-owned Prestige Xclusive stores in more than 305 cities across 28 states. As an iconic brand, Prestige continues to expand its footprint in India and globally, ensuring its trusted products, designed to meet every need in the kitchen, are accessible to all. The brand remains committed to innovation, offering energy-efficient appliances and smart cooking systems that enhance user convenience and safety, thus building a closer bond with its valued customers.

Reflecting on this momentous occasion, Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, MD & CEO of TTK Prestige said, “We’ve been an integral part of countless families and homes for generations, adding value to their lives with innovative kitchen solutions for 75 years. We’ve continually pushed the boundaries of innovation with our pressure cooker and kitchen appliances, introducing revolutionary features and setting industry standards. Throughout the years, we’ve stayed true to our four core pillars: safety, health, convenience, and aesthetics. Today, we’ve blossomed into a household name, standing at the forefront of the future, eagerly anticipating the transformations yet to come. For 75 years, we’ve made it our mission to understand Indian homemakers and cater to their every need, but we are still young, with many more hearts and homes to conquer. Here’s to the next chapter of our journey.”

As ‘Prestige’ commemorates 75 years of excellence, the brand looks forward to continuing its mission of innovation and serving the needs of households across India and beyond.