BYD India To Unveil SEALION 7 and a host of other sustainable products at the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

New Delhi, India 06th January 2025: Demonstrating unprecedented innovation and a commitment to sustainable mobility, BYD, the world’s leading NEV (New Energy Vehicle) manufacturer, is set to showcase an extended range of New Energy Vehicles at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Celebrating 17 years of successful operations in India, the event will herald the debut of BYD’s latest performance eSUV , the BYD SEALION 7 along with other products exemplifying the brand’s commitment to India and pushing the boundaries of sustainable automotive innovation.

The BYD SEALION 7 is a Performance Electric SUV that seamlessly blends ocean-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge innovation. Set to launch in the Indian market by H1 2025, it incorporates BYD’s Intelligent Torque Active Control (iTAC) and the acclaimed CTB (Cell to Body) technology. Designed by BYD’s Global Design Director, Wolfgang Egger, the BYD SEALION 7 features sleek, flowing lines, an aerodynamic profile, and a distinctive “OCEAN X” front styling.

Mr. Rajeev Chauhan, Head of Electric Passenger Vehicles (EPV) Business at BYD India, said, “The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is a pivotal platform for BYD, underscoring our advancements in premium and advanced EV technologies. The showcase of the BYD SEALION 7, and some of our other globally successful products and technologies reaffirms our dedication to leading the electric vehicle market and expanding our product portfolio that offers a comprehensive range of new energy vehicles to our customers. Our commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with our mission to promote sustainable mobility solutions. We are delighted to witness growing customer preferences for our range of products and the overall strategic growth signifies BYD’s commitment to better serve the Indian market, providing enhanced access to its cutting-edge vehicles and technologies. In line with this, we plan to expand our dealership network from 27 to 40 locations by the end of this month.”

In addition, visitors can also experience the current range of the company in India – the BYD ATTO 3, the BYD eMAX 7, and the BYD SEAL.

In India, the BYD SEAL clinched the Times Network Award for EV Sedan of the Year and the Best Battery Technology accolade. It was also honoured with the Autocar Award for Premium EV of the Year. The BYD SEAL also received the Jagran HiTech Award for the 2024 Premium Car of The Year (Editor’s Choice) and the AutoX Best of 2024: 4W Award. On the international stage, the BYD SEAL received the prestigious iF Design Award. The BYD portfolio embody BYD’s commitment to innovation, performance, and environmental responsibility and will also be displayed at the BYD India pavilion at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Also on showcase will be models from BYD’s global portfolio never-before-seen in India and some crucial technology built to enhance efficiency and sustainability. Visit the BYD India pavilion in Hall 6-08 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo ‘25 to experience the future of mobility.

Globally renowned for its leadership in the NEV sector, BYD continues to redefine the landscape of sustainable transportation through its award-winning models and pioneering technologies like the Blade Battery and DM-i platform, setting new benchmarks in performance and advanced technology. In 2024, the company sold over 4.27 million New Energy Vehicles worldwide registering a year-on-year growth of 41.26% on a global scale.