Propeller Drones Secures $7 Million IEC Contract, Collaborates with Airwayz for Pre-Approved BVLOS Autonomous Flights

The groundbreaking project marks the first government approval for unmanned drones to operate via a pre-approved UTM system, transforming the inspection of electrical infrastructure.

Tel Aviv, Israel—November 20, 2024—Airwayz, a pioneering company in large-scale low-altitude Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) for drones, has been chosen by Propeller Drones to execute its $7 million Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) contract to conduct autonomous operations, including inspection of electrical infrastructure. This milestone allows drones to operate on AI-approved routes beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), marking a significant step forward in autonomous drone operations.

Until now, unmanned flights have faced regulatory hurdles as authorities awaited companies that could meet strict safety standards, while private enterprises sought advanced technologies to guarantee safe BVLOS operations. Propeller Drones—Israel’s largest drone service provider—collaborated with FlightOps to enhance AI flight capabilities to meet the IEC’s needs and address regulatory concerns. Airwayz was enlisted to provide a robust UTM system capable of managing large areas and multiple fleets. Founded by experienced air traffic controllers, Airwayz’s system dynamically integrates weather and location data to minimize operational overhead and can reroute numerous unmanned vehicles simultaneously in case of an incident.

“This project is a landmark not only for Airwayz but for the entire industry,” said Eyal Zor, CEO and Co-Founder of Airwayz. “Each flight utilizing our proven UTM technology will be studied and will help turn the vision of autonomous BVLOS drone operations into reality. As the system accumulates flight hours, we witness significant enhancements in airspace optimization, opening up business opportunities that industries have anticipated.”

Enhancing in-flight reliability and efficiency is another key factor for businesses worldwide seeking to adopt this approach in their local markets. “Bringing together proven teams has allowed us to expand our commercial activities,” said Itamar Kohali, CEO of Propeller Drones. “As industry demands continue to rise, each regulator-approved large-scale operation brings us one step closer to delivering these capabilities to organizations that need them most.”

This collaboration enables the three organizations to apply for tenders and regulatory approvals as a single unit, both locally and globally. Such cooperation and commitment across different geographies and sectors will allow organizations to reduce operational risks by utilizing drones to conduct inspections in otherwise hazardous locations.