Proptech Startup AirBrick Projects Aims for $3 Million Sales Order Book by the Conclusion of FY 23-24

New Delhi, 13th January, 2024 – AirBrick, a Tech-driven commercial Design and Build brand in India, is excited to announce its plans for future expansion and growth. With a commitment to seamlessly integrate artificial intelligence into innovative interior fit-out solutions, AirBrick is set to redefine the landscape of commercial interior Design & Build. Currently bootstrapped, AirBrick will soon be actively seeking funds in the market, starting from January to fuel its expansion initiatives and enhance its technological capabilities. The company envisions increasing its presence from the current 16 cities to 25 cities by the end of the fiscal year, solidifying its position as a nationwide leader in the industry.

AirBrick projects a Sales Book of $3 million and plans to diversify its product categories with a focus on design and build. The introduction of tech products, which form the core of the organization, will be executed in a phased manner to ensure a strategic and impactful launch.

Experiencing exponential growth since its inception, AirBrick has achieved a record sales order book of approximately $ 2 million in the last 9 months, underscoring its position as the fastest-growing tech-driven commercial design and build brand in India.

“At AirBrick, our mission is to revolutionize commercial interior design by harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. Our unique approach, integrating AI technologies with skilled design professionals, ensures that our clients receive not only aesthetically pleasing designs but also spaces that are intelligent, adaptive, and conducive to productivity,” said Sanjeev Bhandari, Founder & CEO, AirBrick.

As AirBrick gears up for this transformative phase, the company remains dedicated to pushing boundaries and delivering unparalleled solutions to its clients. The combination of AI expertise and design innovation positions AirBrick as an emerging player in the industry, offering solutions that not only meet but exceed the evolving needs of businesses in today’s dynamic environment.