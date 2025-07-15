proteanTecs Launches Solution for System Production Analytics Based on Chip Telemetry

HAIFA, Israel, July 15, 2025 –roteanTecs®, a global leader in deep data solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, today unveiled a revolutionary solution for system production testing that combines embedded on-chip telemetry with an ML-driven analytics engine, introducing deep data sources and insights that were previously inaccessible under today’s current production methods. To learn more, download the white paper here.

As system companies integrate increasingly advanced chips onto their boards for high-performance markets such as AI, Cloud, Telecommunications, and Automotive, the complexity of system production continues to rise. Ensuring quality, performance, and lifetime reliability, while minimizing test costs and production time has become a significant challenge.

proteanTecs enables first-ever parametric visibility during functional test, enabling real-time insights when software meets silicon. It allows system vendors to detect hidden failures, such as power integrity, thermal, and assembly faults as well as optimize performance, and improve power efficiency, at scale and in real time, bridging the longstanding gap between silicon and system behavior.

At the heart of the solution is a hardware-embedded monitoring system that uses on-chip Agents to capture deep data throughout the production lifecycle. It is combined with a cloud-based analytics platform and edge-deployed ML models for inline test decisions from new product introduction (NPI) to high-volume manufacturing (HVM).

“Our embedded HW monitoring system serves as a sophisticated monitor for the system, capturing critical telemetry. Together with a dedicated software stack, system quality, power consumption, and performance are significantly improved,” said Evelyn Landman, proteanTecs co-founder and CTO. “We deliver the first-ever deep parametric visibility during PCB, Module, and System functional testing – under actual workloads and configurations.”

Built to accelerate system bring-up and in-depth characterization, proteanTecs simplifies debug and helps teams identify root causes faster – providing critical feedback to design and production test teams and ensuring better system readiness for volume production. During mass production, the solution provides ongoing, cloud-based monitoring and analytics to improve production efficiency and quality. It supports population-based analysis to track trends, anomalies, and system behavior across large volumes, enhancing quality and reliability.

“Bridging the silicon-system gap, this telemetry reveals how the chip behaves within the system context, not just in isolation,” added Landman. “It provides a new layer of data – not derived, not inferred, but monitored directly from within the chip.”

“Today’s rapid adoption of complex AI, hyperscale computing is stretching traditional system production methods beyond their limits,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs. “We’re transforming test from a static, reactive process to a predictive, data-driven workflow that adapts to each device’s actual behavior. This empowers teams to move beyond oversimplified worst-case assumptions and into an era of precision performance tuning and quality assurance.”

The solution is already deployed by leading system vendors – delivering measurable return on investment, underscoring its value as a critical enabler of modern production excellence.