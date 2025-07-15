Amperity Appoints Grigori Melnik as Chief Product Officer

SEATTLE, July 15, 2025 –Amperity, the AI-powered customer data cloud, today announced the appointment of Dr. Grigori Melnik as chief product officer. A seasoned product executive with more than 25 years of experience leading platform innovation across high-growth startups and global enterprises, Dr. Melnik will lead Amperity’s product strategy and execution during a period of rapid growth and industry transformation.

“Grigori is an exceptional product leader who blends deep technical expertise with a clear vision for customer data,” said Tony Owens, CEO of Amperity. “He knows how to build platforms that define categories — and he knows how to do it at enterprise scale. His arrival marks a new chapter for Amperity as we double down on innovation and continue helping the world’s largest brands turn customer data into business growth.”

Dr. Melnik has held leadership roles at Microsoft, Splunk, MongoDB, Tricentis, and most recently Cribl, where he expanded the company’s multi-product strategy and drove significant market growth. At Splunk, he helped grow the business to over $1 billion in annual revenue while building a robust developer ecosystem. Across all his roles, he has consistently driven product transformation, scaled teams, and delivered measurable impact.

“I’ve spent my career building tools that empower technical teams to solve hard problems efficiently,” said Dr. Grigori Melnik. “Amperity is doing exactly that — tackling one of the most complex challenges in the data space with the right mix of ambition, innovation, and customer obsession. I’m incredibly excited to join this talented team and help shape the next wave of product innovation for both our company and our valued customers.”

Dr. Melnik holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Calgary and continues to contribute to academic research in software engineering and automation. He also serves as a board director and strategy advisor to startups and private equity firms including Insight Partners and Warburg Pincus.

With this appointment, Amperity strengthens its executive bench to support an ambitious product roadmap and its continued leadership in the customer data platform market.