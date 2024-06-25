Quality Assurance Milestone: CE Certification for MAN Industries (Anjar Plant) to Boost Oil & Gas Pipeline Exports to European Market

Mumbai, June 25th, 2024: MAN Industries Limited, India’s leading steel pipelines provider to oil and gas and water distribution sectors, proudly announces the attainment of CE certification for its plant located in Anjar, Gujarat. This certification, granted by Bureau Veritas, France, validates the adherence to stringent safety and quality standards outlined by the European Union for API 5L SAW and ERW Lines for Oil & Gas applications which is further supported by ISO 3834-2 welding certification issued by TUV-NORD as a mandatory requirement of European market.

Mr. Nikhil Mansukhani, Managing Director of MAN Industries, stated, “Obtaining the esteemed CE certification marks is an achievement to the Company, symbolizing our continuous effort towards achieving product superiority and steadfast dedication to safety standards. This accomplishment not only boosts our advantage over competitors in the market but also acts as a strong affirmation of our unwavering commitment to delivering unmatched solutions of uncompromising quality to our esteemed clients throughout the European Market. It represents more than just a certification; it’s a deep validation of our principles, pushing us to advance in our goal to establish new standards and surpass all anticipations at every step.”

This pivotal milestone marks a significant stride towards ensuring global compliance and bolstering customer confidence in MAN Industries‘ offerings. With CE certification, the company is poised to expand its market reach and solidify its position as a trusted provider of top-tier structural solutions. MAN Industries remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence, prioritising quality, safety, and customer satisfaction above all.