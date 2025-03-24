Racing Lines Group Unveils Specialized Shipping Service Tailored for Motorsport Excellence

Houston, TX, March 24, 2025 –Racing Lines Group, a division of Rohde & Liesenfeld (USA) Inc., today launched a specialized shipping service crafted to meet the unique demands of the motorsport industry. Racing Lines Group demonstrates its commitment to compliance and operational excellence, ensuring every shipment meets the highest industry standards.

This service tackles one of the biggest headaches in motorsport: getting race cars and critical gear to the track safely and on schedule. By combining Rohde & Liesenfeld’s global logistics network with Racing Lines Group’s specialized expertise, the company offers teams a seamless solution to the logistical challenges of a demanding racing season. Whether it’s Formula cars or pit gear, every item is handled with precision, arriving in peak condition at any race location worldwide.

A defining feature of Racing Lines Group is its management team, which includes accomplished racing car drivers who play an integral role in shaping the company’s operations. Their firsthand experience in the motorsport world ensures that Racing Lines Group understands not only the technical aspects of shipping high-performance vehicles but also the urgency and pressures faced by racing teams. This driver-led expertise sets the company apart, delivering tailored solutions that resonate with the sport’s unique demands.

“We’re not just a shipping company; we’re part of the motorsport family,” said Jan-Ludwig Beringer, CEO of Racing Lines Group. “We’ve built a team that knows what it takes to compete at the highest level. Our drivers in management ensure we deliver a service that teams can trust, so they can focus on the race ahead.”

Racing Lines Group employs advanced packing techniques, custom transport solutions, and a network of reliable carriers to provide unmatched dependability. The company’s logistics experts, guided by its driver-inclusive management team, work closely with clients to develop shipping plans that match the fast-paced nature of motorsport schedules.

“We’re here to take the stress out of logistics,” Beringer added. “By combining our racing roots with world-class shipping capabilities, we’re giving teams the confidence to perform at their best, wherever the next race takes them.”

As motorsport continues to expand globally, the need for expert shipping solutions grows. Racing Lines Group is poised to meet this demand with a service built on compliance, expertise, and a passion for the sport.