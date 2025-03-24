RestorationBoost Relaunches with Industry Expert Ivan Turner to Empower Restoration Contractors

Franklin, TN, March 24, 2025 — RestorationBoost, a digital marketing and AI solutions advocate for restoration contractors, proudly announces its relaunch — partnering with Ivan Turner, a seasoned industry expert with over 30 years of experience as a restoration business owner. This collaboration marks a bold step forward, delivering cutting-edge strategies and tools to help contractors conquer competition, streamline operations, and grow smarter in a challenging market.

The relaunched RestorationBoost offers a refreshed suite of resources — SEO mastery, PPC precision, and AI-driven solutions — designed to tackle the real-world hurdles restoration pros face daily. Ivan Turner brings decades of hands-on expertise, from battling TPAs to scaling successful businesses, ensuring every tactic is grounded in proven success.

“The reason we’re in business is to champion restoration contractors,” said Guy Weismantel, RestorationBoost’s new owner. “Partnering with Ivan Turner means we’re doubling down on practical, no-nonsense support—because these pros deserve every edge they can get.”

Ivan Turner adds, “I’ve lived the restoration grind — my goal is to share what works, from winning claims to building a solid team, so contractors can thrive, not just survive.”

With this relaunch, RestorationBoost introduces the Restoration Rundown newsletter — weekly Tips, Takes, and Trends — and a free Digital Marketing Playbook, equipping contractors with actionable insights. A no-cost strategy session with Ivan Turner is also available, offering tailored guidance to turn challenges into wins.