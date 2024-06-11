Ramky Infrastructure Wins FICCI’s Smart Urban Innovation Award

New Delhi, 11th June, 2024: Ramky Infrastructure Limited (Ramky) has been awarded the prestigious FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry) Smart Urban Innovation Award 2024 in the “Sustainable Cities” category. This recognition honours their significant contribution to the treatment and disposal of legacy leachate in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The award was presented during the 5th edition of the Smart Urban Innovation Awards, held alongside the 7th edition of FICCI’s Cities Summit to foster dialogue and innovative solutions for critical urban infrastructure development issues. Ramky was among 10 organizations, including corporates, government agencies, and educational institutions, recognized from a record-breaking 98 entries, working towards the nation’s smart cities mission.

Legacy leachate, a toxic by-product of waste decomposition, poses a serious environmental threat by contaminating nearby water bodies as well as groundwater. Ramky’s innovative solution involved a 2,000 KLD leachate treatment plant, designed to address this issue. This project also included the restoration and stabilization of ponds located near the waste management facility. Notably, the project addressed a significant challenge, with the initial estimated volume of legacy leachate in Hyderabad exceeding 849,780.88 Kilolitres (KL).

“We are honoured to receive the Smart Urban Innovation Award 2024 under the Sustainable Cities category,” said Mr Y.R. Nagaraja, Managing Director, Ramky Infrastructure Limited. “This recognition reflects Ramky’s unwavering commitment to providing urban solutions that pave the way for a sustainable future for our cities. The Hyderabad leachate treatment plant the first of its kind in the country is a testament to this commitment, setting an industry benchmark for future projects. We remain dedicated to developing and delivering infrastructure solutions that contribute to a cleaner and healthier tomorrow for present and future generations.”

Established in 1927, FICCI is the largest and oldest apex business organization in India. It serves as a platform for networking and consensus building within and across sectors and is the first port of call for Indian industry, policymakers, and the international business community.