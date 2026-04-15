PM Modi Highlights Nine Pledges for Sustainable and Healthy Living

Apr 15 (BNP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon people to adopt nine collective pledges focused on building a healthier, cleaner, and more developed India, while addressing a public gathering in Mandya, Karnataka.

He said the initiatives are aimed at supporting the vision of a “developed Karnataka and a developed India,” with emphasis on individual responsibility and community participation.

Among the key pledges, the Prime Minister highlighted water conservation and efficient water management as a top priority. He also urged people to actively participate in tree plantation under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Modi further stressed the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public and religious places, promoting local products through the “Vocal for Local” initiative, and encouraging domestic tourism.

He also called for the adoption of natural and chemical-free farming practices, increased consumption of nutritious millets, and reduced use of cooking oil to promote better health.

In addition, the Prime Minister encouraged citizens to embrace yoga, fitness, and community service as part of their daily lives.

The appeal, he said, is aimed at building a more responsible society that contributes actively to national development while protecting nature and improving public health.