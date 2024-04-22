Mumbai, April 22, 2024: Remsons Industries Ltd., a pioneer in Auto Ancillary manufacturing for the automotive industry receives Gold Medal in the prestigious Ecovadis Sustainability Assessment. This accolade recognizes Remsons Industries Ltd. as one of the top 5% of all evaluated companies globally, reaffirming its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) excellence.

Remsons Industries showcased exemplary performance in key areas such as Environment, Labour and Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Particularly notable was the company’s outstanding rating in Environment, underscoring its dedication to prioritizing environmental conservation and upholding human rights throughout its supply chain.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Gold Medal in the Ecovadis Sustainability Assessment,” remarked Rahul Kejriwal, Executive Director. “At Remsons, sustainability is ingrained in our corporate ethos. We are committed to developing products that not only meet the highest quality standards but also promote environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

Remsons Industries has long been dedicated to environmental protection and sustainability. Through initiatives such as the implementation of solar panels, returnable packaging across all manufacturing locations, adherence to ISO 14001 environmental management standards, the company demonstrates its proactive approach to sustainable environmental footprint.

“Our focus extends beyond mere compliance; we aim to foster a culture of environmental awareness and responsibility among our workforce,” added Mr. Kejriwal. “Through regular Environment Health & Safety training and integrated protection charters, we prioritize the well-being of our employees and communities.”

Furthermore, Remsons Industries remains committed to supporting social causes and uplifting underprivileged sections of society through its various CSR initiatives. The company’s dedication to sustainable growth aligns with its mission to create a positive impact on both business and society.

Remsons Industries looks forward to continuing its journey towards sustainability excellence and contributing to the creation of a more sustainable society through its business endeavors.