Mumbai, 22nd April 2024– Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Limited (FGILIC) has announced its partnership with Reliance Securities. This collaboration seamlessly combines FGILI’s life insurance expertise with Reliance Securities’ strengths in wealth management, establishing a robust foundation for practical and comprehensive financial planning. Beyond just products, this collaboration is a united effort to unlock new financial horizons, ensuring a clear path for customers towards improved financial well-being.

Key Features of the Partnership:

Market Expansion: As this partnership unfolds, FGILI anticipates substantial growth, aligning with Reliance Securities, India’s leading retail broking house with over 8 lakh customers and a vast affiliate network of 1000+ PAN offices. This collaboration resonates with FGILI’s vision of becoming a Trusted Lifetime Partner through innovative financial solutions.

As this partnership unfolds, FGILI anticipates substantial growth, aligning with Reliance Securities, India’s leading retail broking house with over 8 lakh customers and a vast affiliate network of 1000+ PAN offices. This collaboration resonates with FGILI’s vision of becoming a Trusted Lifetime Partner through innovative financial solutions. Diverse Financial Solutions: This collaboration provides an extensive suite of financial solutions. FGILI’s comprehensive life insurance products complement Reliance Securities’ strengths in wealth management and investments and aligns with Reliance Securities’ vision of becoming the most trusted financial services brand.

This collaboration provides an extensive suite of financial solutions. FGILI’s comprehensive life insurance products complement Reliance Securities’ strengths in wealth management and investments and aligns with Reliance Securities’ vision of becoming the most trusted financial services brand. Improved Customer Engagement: Onboarding Reliance Securities elevates the customer experience, combining a vast customer base and an extensive affiliate network. The collaboration promises a customer-centric approach, simplifying investments and trading through technology-backed, user-friendly, and value-driven broking services. The partnership aims to provide a seamless and comprehensive financial planning journey.

Commenting on the collaboration Mr. Alok Rungta, MD & CEO of Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd said, “We are pleased to join forces with Reliance Securities, fostering an avenue for enhanced financial well-being. This partnership signifies a positive step forward, providing new opportunities for our customers. Together, we embark on this collaborative effort, ensuring simplicity and empowerment in our approach to financial solutions.” Lav Chaturvedi, Executive Director & CEO at Reliance Securities, emphasized, “I am thrilled about the transformative potential of our partnership with Future Generali India Life Insurance. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to enhancing financial security, bringing accessible and affordable insurance solutions to diverse segments of society. Together, we embark on a journey to empower our customers with robust financial services.”

With this partnership, both, Future Generali India Life Insurance and Reliance Securities aim to deliver unparalleled service, foster innovation, and embrace a holistic approach to financial planning, thereby unlocking new horizons for customers.