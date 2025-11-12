Reza Satchu and the Alignvest Family: Building Long-Term Value Beyond the Deal

When Alignvest Management Corporation announced in late 2024 that its student housing platform would be sold to Forum Asset Management in a $1.686 billion transaction, the deal made headlines as one of the largest of its kind in Canada. The sale of Alignvest Student Housing REIT’s 17 properties, spanning over 7,000 beds, created the country’s largest purpose-built student accommodation provider.

For Alignvest’s co-founder and managing partner Reza Satchu, the Forum purchase was a validation of a philosophy that has defined his career: investing with patience, discipline, and an eye toward value creation for entrepreneurs, investors, and communities alike.

“This transaction, with nearly 10,000 beds, will result in the largest student housing platform in Canada and benefit from expected scale efficiencies,” Satchu said. “Unitholders will have access to Forum’s substantial development pipeline, which should facilitate further growth.”

Founded in 2011, Alignvest was built on a model that differentiates it from most private investment firms. The team deploys its own permanent partner capital of over $200 million and supplements it with select outside investors to build and scale businesses over the long term. The founders of the firm have built seven companies from inception that have sold for over $9 billion of value, in addition to advising entrepreneur-led businesses and inspiring founders through educational initiatives like NEXT Canada and Harvard Business School.

The student housing platform was one such success, launched in response to a growing need for institutional-grade student accommodations in Canadian university towns. The Forum deal demonstrated Alignvest’s ability to take a nascent sector, professionalize it, and exit on strong terms, all while ensuring long-term growth potential for investors.

Satchu’s sustained success over the course of his career has brought increasing recognition, including three major honours in 2025: the 2025 Distinguished Leader Award from McGill University, King Charles III Coronation Medal, TiE Toronto Lifetime Achievement Award and a place in Canada’s Top 25 Immigrants from Canadian Immigrant Magazine.

The last honor is particularly resonant for Satchu, who emigrated to Canada from Kenya as a child. Speaking about his journey, he offered his top tip to newcomers: “Trust your instincts. Magic happens when you commit.”

The Alignvest story is cenetered around the family-like culture that Satchu and his partners have cultivated. That culture was embodied by the late Nadir Mohamed, Alignvest’s Non-Executive Chairman and former CEO of Rogers Communications, who passed away last month at the age of 69.

“Nadir was a rare combination of intellect, integrity, and empathy,” Satchu reflected. “He led with quiet strength and inspired everyone around him to be better. His impact on Canadian business and entrepreneurship is immeasurable — but more than that, he was a dear friend whose wisdom and kindness touched us all.”

Mohamed’s presence at Alignvest reinforced the firm’s belief that leadership is best exercised through consensus, humility, and a sense of family—a philosophy that continues to guide the firm in his absence.

As Alignvest moves forward, the Forum transaction underscores its ability to identify opportunities, build platforms, and exit at scale. Yet for Reza Satchu, true success lies not in the size of a deal, but in the values embedded in the companies he helps build: long-term vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and a sense of family.