Guntur, 19th June 2024: Royaloak Furniture, India’s leading furniture brand has unveiled an exceptional new store, situated in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The store has been designed as a one-stop-solution for all furniture needs, serving as the ultimate destination for customers to create their dream home with ease. The launch marks the brand’s 15th store in Andhra Pradesh, providing Guntur residents with the opportunity to elevate their homes with a stunning selection of international furniture. Royaloak Furniture has quickly become synonymous with luxurious furniture offerings in the region, and the new store is poised to serve as a dedicated avenue for customers to transform their living spaces.

Spanning 16,000 square feet, each floor at the store is thematically designed in accordance to the brand’s trademark Country Collection, which features furniture offerings from around the world. Visitors can traverse the world through the brand’s Malaysian, Italian, American and Emperor Collections, which is sure to provide a one-of-a-kind symphony of furniture and home decor to elevate any home. The newly launched store offers residents of Guntur the perfect opportunity to explore the world of luxury and elegance through high-end furniture pieces available at affordable prices.

The store offers a diverse range of 10,000+ furniture pieces, ranging from recliners and coffee tables for the living room, study tables and office chairs for creating the ultimate workspace, beds and mattresses for restful sleep, and outdoor furniture to transform the backyard. Drawing inspiration from global trends, the brand aims to inspire customers to reimagine their homes and transform them into personal sanctuaries.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Vijai Subramaniam, Chairman, Royaloak Furniture said, “We are thrilled to introduce high-end furniture pieces to the residents of Guntur. The store represents our ongoing commitment to delivering the finest and most luxurious offerings to our customers. We hope that all visitors from Guntur will discover the world through our Country Collection at the store and turn their dream homes into reality. Furthermore, the store brings us closer to revolutionizing the furniture industry and serving all our customers nationwide.”

Royaloak Furniture enjoys a well-established presence across India, with 200 standalone stores nationwide in 116 key locations including Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, and Ahmedabad. The new launch in Guntur is a key milestone in the brand’s journey towards bringing high quality, globally inspired furniture to every nook and corner of the country