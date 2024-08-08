SalesCode.ai Announces the Launch of ‘CPG CXO Conclave’, Set to Bring 200+ Top CPG Industry Leaders Together

8th Aug 2024 Gurugram, Haryana, India SalesCode.ai, the world’s most advanced AI-powered platform for consumer packaged goods (CPG) sales, has announced the launch of its flagship event – the ‘SalesCode CPG CXO Conclave’ on the occasion of its 10th anniversary.

With “10 Years Future Forward with AI” as its theme, the first-of-its-kind conclave is scheduled for 23rd August 2024 at the Grand Hyatt in Gurugram.

‘SalesCode CPG CXO Conclave’, focused on Future defining trends and disruptions that will shape the next 10 years of the CPG sector, is already attracting a lot of attention and anticipation from the senior leaders of the industry.

Some of the notable special guests and industry leaders attending the event are Sanket Ray (President, Coca-Cola India and SouthWest Asia), Sandeep Sule (CEO, ITC TM&D Div), Rajneet Kohli (CEO, Britannia), Vipul Prakash (CEO & MD, DFM Foods), Anjali Bansal (Founding Partner, Avaana & Board of Directors, Nestle), Sandeep Singhal (Ex Co-founder, Nexus), Rishi Vasudev (Founder, G.O.A.T Brand Labs), Suhail Sameer (Founder OTP Ventures | Former CEO – BharatPe), Prashant Kumar (Head of AI/Gen AI, Accenture, Founder & CEO, Entropia), Rajeev Khandelwal (President FMCG, RP Sanjiv Goenka Group).

The upcoming event will bring together 200+ global corporate leaders, including CEOs, CXOs, start-up founders, and investors, to explore how sales and RTM (route to market) technologies developed in the last 30 years will be reinvented with AI and eB2B in the next 3 years.

Ranjeet Kumar, CEO and Co-founder of SalesCode.ai said, “There is a huge future defining disruption happening in CPG Sales and RTM, with AI and eB2B. This has made it imperative for CPG companies to adopt these innovations to ensure future growth and competitiveness. However, while many companies are aware of this change, only a few can envision its impact and the risk of not taking action in the near future.”

“With ‘SalesCode CPG CXO Conclave’, we intend to provide all the stakeholders with a platform to converge and discuss the changing dynamics, identify opportunities, and address challenges. This conclave is an extension of our commitment to make an impact and define the future of sales for the CPG industry. We will continue to deliver on our mission to empower CPG companies by reinventing Sales and RTM processes with AI and eB2B and guaranteeing sales uplift,” he added.

Key Topics and Highlights

Coming of AGI and Super Intelligence! What Business Leaders must do!

Unveiling industry-defining, future-ready technologies for Sales

NextGen Sales Team and RTM with GenAI and eB2B

CEO and CXO Panel discussions on future defining trends and disruptions that will shape the next 10 years (AI, eB2B, D2C, Q-Comm, B2B2C)

The conclave will commence with a grand opening reflecting on SalesCode.ai’s transformative journey over the past decade and its ambitious vision for the next ten years. Additionally, attendees will witness a series of innovation showcases and panel discussions featuring prominent CEOs and CXOs, providing deep insights into the transformative trends impacting the CPG sector.

Among those, two key panel discussions are focused on the ‘NextGen Sales Team & RTM with GenAI and eB2B’ and ‘Future Defining Trends & Disruptions’. These discussions will delve into how technologies like AI and eB2B are accelerating change in the CPG industry, the evolving role of sales teams, and how parallel forces such as D2C, QCommerce, and B2B2C are reinventing traditional processes and shaping the future of CPG firms.