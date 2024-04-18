Mumbai, 18th April 2024: SBI General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurers, has announced the appointment of Mr. Nainoor Desai as Business Head – Corporate. This appointment is in line with the company’s vision for expansion and sustained growth. In his new role, Mr. Desai will be responsible for leading and driving the corporate business, serving a corporate customer base of over 5000 clients.

Mr. Desai brings with him a wealth of experience spanning over two decades in the financial and insurance services sectors. He has previously held leadership roles at esteemed organizations such as Liberty General, Reliance General and ICICI Lombard. Mr. Desai holds a PGDBM degree in Marketing and Rural Business from Birla Institute of Management Technology. Additionally, he has undergone specialized training and holds several certifications, including the ‘Certified Internal Auditor for ISO’ and a training module in ‘Strategic Business Leadership’ from ISB Hyderabad, among others.

Mr. Desai will be succeeding Ms. Meena Subramanian who will be superannuating this year after an illustrious career of more than a decade with SBI General Insurance.

On the announcement, Mr. Kishore Kumar Poludasu, MD & CEO, SBI General Insurance commented, “We are delighted to welcome Mr. Desai to our leadership team. With his extensive experience and outstanding track record, he brings invaluable expertise to our organization. We are confident that his leadership will boost our corporate business division towards success and growth.” Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Desai said, “I look forward to contributing to the growth trajectory of SBI General Insurance. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, I am eager to lead the corporate business segment towards greater success.”

Mr. Nainoor Desai’s appointment marks a significant milestone for SBI General Insurance as it continues to strengthen its leadership team and expand its market presence.