Scoot Welcomes its Third and Fourth Embraer E190-E2 Aircraft Alongside More Destinations in Southeast Asia

India/Singapore, 08th August 2024: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), announced today that it will receive its third and fourth Embraer E190-E2 aircraft in Singapore in September and October 2024. The third aircraft is named Jalan-Jalan, while the fourth aircraft is named Travel Kaki.

With the addition of the new aircraft, Scoot will launch flight services to two new Southeast Asian destinations, namely, Kertajati (Greater Bandung) in Indonesia and Malacca in Malaysia. Flights to Kertajati will commence on 28 September 2024, at twice-weekly frequency, while Malacca will be served five-times weekly from 23 October 2024.

Brimming with lush forests, natural waterfalls and captivating wildlife, Kertajati makes for an alternative exploration for nature enthusiasts. Travellers can also venture to the nearby metropolitan area of Greater Bandung to soak up the local culture and its architectural gems. Malacca offers an equally interesting experience with its rich heritage of Peranakan culture. Travellers can savour authentic Nonya dishes against the bustling backdrop of night markets and explore the historical buildings of this UNESCO World Heritage city.

Besides Kertajati and Malacca as new destinations, Scoot will also be deploying the E190-E2s on some existing services. This includes twice weekly flights to Pekanbaru on the E190-E2s in addition to its thrice weekly flights on the Airbus A320 aircraft, and increased flight frequencies from three to four-times weekly to Balikpapan and Makassar, from October 2024. From November 2024, the E190-E2s will also operate nine-times weekly flights to Davao, an increase from seven-times weekly today, and from December 2024, four-times weekly flights to Vientiane, an increase from three-times weekly today.

The addition of Kertajati and Malacca to Scoot’s network follows the recent announcement of another new destination, Subang in Malaysia, effective 1 September 2024. Subang, located just 28 kilometres from Kuala Lumpur, provides travellers an alternative and convenient gateway to the Malaysian capital.

Together with destinations served by Scoot’s existing fleet, Scoot will operate 78 weekly flights to Indonesia and 115 weekly flights to Malaysia by October 2024, 37 weekly flights to Philippines by November 2024, and four weekly flights to Laos by December 2024. The airline’s network will also expand to 72 destinations, providing more direct connections for travellers to non-metro cities across Southeast Asia and reinforcing Singapore’s status as a regional air hub. With the new Southeast Asian destinations, Scoot also hopes to inspire more travellers to unleash that adventurous spirit in them and embark on new getaways in the region.

Flights to Kertajati and Malacca will be available for booking from today, via Scoot’s website, mobile app, and progressively through other channels, with all-in Economy class sale fares[1] starting from SGD92 to Kertajati and SGD69 to Malacca, inclusive of taxes.

Mr. Leslie Thng, Scoot’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to announce the addition of another two new destinations to our growing network – Kertajati in Indonesia and Malacca in Malaysia. Since the launch of our E190-E2 aircraft in May, we continue to see strong demand for our flights, which have connected many of our customers to/from our various destinations across Southeast Asia. We remain confident in the demand for air travel and invite our customers to “Jalan-Jalan” and explore new destinations with their “Travel Kakis”, immerse themselves in local cultures and create more memorable travel experiences with us.”.

Flight schedules are subject to government and regulatory approvals or changes. For more information on the flight schedules, please refer to the Annex.

Images of Scoot’s E190-E2 and new destinations Kertajati and Malacca can be found here.