Sentry Document Assurance, LLC Announces Digital Fingerprint-Driven Search Engine and Document Assurance Platform

Fort Lauderdale, FL, September 07, 2024 –Sentry Document Assurance, LLC, a start-up focused on document search and compliance, announces the launch of its Version 1.1 (MVP). Sentry’s patent-pending, fingerprint-driven search engine delivers accuracy, scalability, and security for managing documents and data across complex organizational and statutory needs.

Sentry’s digital fingerprinting technology identifies and verifies documents without storing the original content, ensuring data privacy while maintaining search accuracy – a level unattainable by traditional AI-driven systems. This platform’s powerful architecture allows it to efficiently handle tens of millions of documents, providing organizations with a reliable and scalable solution for document management and compliance.

“With our patent-pending fingerprint-driven assurance platform, we are reimagining document assurance. The precision of our digital fingerprinting ensures that organizations can trust the integrity of their documents at every level,” said Damien Georges, CEO of Sentry Document Assurance. “This product solves the real-world challenge that customers are struggling to solve around data quality and AI models.”

Key Features:

Automated Document Classification: Instant and accurate document categorization.

Real-Time Monitoring & Revalidation: Continuous monitoring to ensure documents remain associated with trusted document types.

Virus Scanning and Security: Integrated security features for peace of mind.

Seamless Integration: Easily works with existing systems, optimizing workflows without disruption.

Sentry’s platform is purpose-built for industries where document accuracy, regulatory compliance, and security are paramount, including finance, healthcare, legal, real estate, energy, and government sectors. Its ability to process large datasets in real-time, combined with the development of intelligent AI-driven revalidation systems (Version 1.3), ensures that organizations can maintain compliance with minimal human intervention.

“With this system, we have redefined how organizations can handle their data. By combining speed and precision in a way that traditional systems simply can’t match, we are giving businesses a way to stay ahead of compliance demands without sacrificing performance,” said Christophe Person, Chief Technology Officer at Sentry.

Incorporating high-dimensional search algorithms, Sentry’s system is designed to handle the complexity of today’s document-heavy industries, efficiently managing documents with cultural and contextual sensitivity – ensuring results are as relevant as they are accurate.