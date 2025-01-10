Singapore, US, and Canada Dominate Indian Real Estate Market in 2024

January 10th, 2025 – CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., India’s leading real estate consulting firm, unveiled its latest report, ‘Market Monitor Q4 2024 – Investments’. The report highlighted that Singapore, US, and Canada dominated foreign equity investments in the Indian real estate market in CY 2024. These three countries cumulatively contributed >25% of the total equity investments in the country’s real estate in 2024. Singapore accounted for a ~36% share of the total foreign equity investments in CY 2024, followed by the United States with a ~29% share and Canada with ~22%. Investments from the UAE also witnessed a significant uptick in CY 2024 compared to the last year. Total equity investment in Indian real estate recorded an all-time high of US $11.4 bn in 2024, up ~54% Y-o-Y.

Domestic investments remained the primary driver, with a ~70% share in total equity investments in CY 2024. According to the report, this remarkable surge in investment inflows reflects the unprecedented growth of India’s real estate market in 2024, driven by a resurgence in capital deployment across built-up assets and sustained momentum in the acquisition of land/development sites. Developers led the way in capital inflows, capturing ~44% of the total equity investments in 2024, followed by institutional players at ~36%, corporations at ~11%, REITs at ~4%, and other categories comprising ~5%.

In terms of asset classes, equity investments in 2024 were majorly driven by land/development sites, which accounted for ~39% of the total share. This was followed by the office sector at ~32%, retail at ~9%, residential at ~8%, industrial and logistics (I&L) at ~6%, hotels at ~2%, and other segments making up more than 4%. Mumbai and Delhi-NCR were the top destinations for investment inflows in 2024, each accounting for ~25% of the total. They were followed by Bengaluru at ~14%, Chennai at ~8%, and Hyderabad at ~6%.

During Oct-Dec’24 quarter, total equity investment in real estate stood at US$2.5 bn, marking an impressive ~91% Y-o-Y growth. This growth underscores the sustained investor confidence in India’s real estate market, driven by favourable economic conditions and strategic capital deployment across key sectors.