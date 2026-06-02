Central Bank of India presents 4th Interim Dividend Cheque of INR 484.82 Crore to Government of India for FY26

Mumbai, june 2: Central Bank of India has declared and paid the 4th Interim Dividend at the rate of 6% for the Financial Year 2025-26. With this, the Bank’s cumulative Interim Dividend declared for FY 2025-26 stands at 12%, including interim dividends aggregating to 6% declared for the first three quarters of the FY 2025-26. Total Dividend payout to Government of India for FY 2025-26 stands at Rs.969.64 crore.

Shri Kalyan Kumar, Managing Director & CEO of Central Bank of India, along with Executive Directors Shri M V Murali Krishna, Shri Mahendra Dohare and Shri E. Ratan Kumar, today presented the 4th Interim Dividend cheque amounting to ₹ 484.82 crore payable to the Government of India to Hon’ble Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman at the Ministry of Finance, New Delhi. The cheque presentation ceremony was also attended by Smt. Shalini Pandit, Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Government of India and Shri Shishram Tundwal, General Manager, Central Bank of India.

The dividend payout reflects the Bank’s strong financial performance, improved profitability and continued commitment towards creating value for all stakeholders while contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kalyan Kumar expressed gratitude to the Government of India, Stakeholders, Customers and Employees of the Bank for their continued trust and support. He reiterated the Bank’s commitment towards sustainable growth, enhanced operational efficiency and customer-centric banking services.